Ascend Pathways, Inc.: Ascend Pathways Revolutionizes Career Development for People in Recovery

Innovative Program Integrates Coaching, Skills Development and Wellbeing Practices to Unlock Long-Term Career Success

Ascend Pathways is transforming career development for individuals in substance use recovery by launching a groundbreaking professional development program. Through training and personalized coaching, Ascend Pathways delivers a comprehensive career empowerment program designed to help people in recovery build sustainable, purpose-driven futures.

Millions of Americans are navigating life in recovery, yet traditional workforce programs fail to address the unique challenges they face. Ascend Pathways fills this gap by integrating behavioral change strategies, skill-building and personalized mentorship by successful professionals in long-term recovery into a structured framework that turns recovery into a launchpad for lifelong success.

"At Ascend Pathways, we recognize that people in recovery possess incredible resilience, adaptability, and untapped potential," says Scott Henault, founder and CEO of Ascend Pathways. "Our strengths-based program goes far beyond job placement - it's about building confidence, developing skills, and fostering a sense of purpose that fuels long-term growth."

A Transformational Approach: Career Development Designed for Recovery

Unlike traditional job training programs, Ascend Pathways incorporates behavioral health best practices and structured coaching to help people rebuild their lives.

The program's key pillars include:

Purpose-Driven Career Discovery - Clients engage in a guided self-exploration process to uncover careers that align with their strengths, values, and life aspirations.

Personalized Coaching & Mentorship - Dedicated career coaches provide individualized guidance while mentors in long-term recovery and successful careers help clients navigate personal and professional challenges with confidence.

Integrated Behavioral Change Strategies - The program supports emotional resilience, goal setting, and structured accountability to foster lasting career and life success.

Holistic Support Aligned with Recovery Principles - Drawing on SAMHSA's 10 Guiding Principles of Recovery, the program addresses key areas including wellbeing, community, and economic stability.

"Ascend Pathways bridges a critical gap in the recovery ecosystem by aligning career development with behavioral health support," says David Vittoria, LCSW, MCAP, Chief Behavioral Health Officer at Carisk Partners. "By empowering people with workforce readiness, structured mentorship, and professional skills, Ascend Pathways plays a vital role in long-term recovery and economic self-sufficiency, allowing people to build lives of dignity and purpose."

Strengthening the Recovery-to-Career Pathway

To maximize its impact, Ascend Pathways is forging partnerships with treatment centers, recovery programs, and behavioral health organizations while connecting directly with families and those in recovery. By embedding career development into the continuum of care, Ascend Pathways ensures that individuals in stable recovery have the tools and opportunities to achieve financial independence and long-term professional fulfillment.

For media inquiries, partnerships or more information, contact info@Ascend-Pathways.com or visit www.Ascend-Pathways.com.

About Ascend Pathways

Ascend Pathways is redefining career fulfillment for individuals in recovery. Our mission is to empower people in recovery to achieve fulfilling careers by providing innovative professional and personal development services anchored in a deep understanding of each person's strengths and life goals.

Our vision is a world where millions in recovery are building an extraordinary and thriving future with limitless possibilities.

