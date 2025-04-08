Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.04.2025
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
08.04.2025 15:50 Uhr
Griffith Foods Celebrates International Women's Day 2025

Griffith Foods:

At Griffith Foods, we proudly celebrated International Women's Day on March 8th, honoring the invaluable contributions of women while cultivating an inclusive and authentic environment.

Our HR leadership team can be seen here showcasing this year's theme, Accelerate Action, which highlights the urgency of dismantling systemic barriers and biases-both personal and professional. It's a call to drive meaningful change through bold, decisive steps.

Together, let's champion progress, empower women, and take action toward a more inclusive world. How will you Accelerate Action in 2025?

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods



