Intellivizz Launches Ai Receptionist to Help Businesses Cut Customer Service Costs

Intellivizz is a well-established AI Automation Agency. In the latest development, the company has launched its flagship AI Receptionist Solution, designed to help businesses enhance productivity, streamline customer interactions, and reduce operational costs. This AI-powered system delivers round-the-clock with high-quality customer support - ensuring every inquiry is answered 24/7 over voice and text channels.

Designed to handle up to 200 incoming conversations simultaneously over phone calls or messages on text, social media and WhatsApp, the AI Receptionist solution features an AI Voice Agent and an AI Chatbot custom built for every business. This advanced system ensures that businesses never miss a lead, providing round-the-clock, high-quality customer support at a fraction of the cost of a traditional receptionist. The key Features of the AI Receptionist:

24/7 Availability - Ensures no customer inquiry goes unanswered.

Advanced AI Automation - Answers FAQs, schedules appointments, and provides real-time customer assistance.

Seamless Workflow Integration - Adapts to existing business processes for effortless implementation.

Multi-Industry Customization - Tailored solutions for various business sectors.

Cost Efficiency - Saves businesses up to 90% compared to hiring a full-time receptionist .

Multilingual Capabilities - Supports English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Dutch .

HIPAA Compliant for Health & Medical related businesses

"With an increasing need for businesses to optimize operations and provide seamless customer service, our AI Receptionist is a game-changer. By combining AI driven automation with personalized engagement, businesses can now offer an enhanced customer experience without the overhead costs and inefficiencies of traditional reception services." says Nakul Mehra , CEO of Intellivizz .

Backed by over 20 years of expertise in automation, software development, and digital marketing, the Intellivizz team has experience in working with over 2,500 international brands, including many major companies, to implement cutting-edge digital solutions. The company's deep industry experience allows it to create practical, real-world AI automation scenarios tailored to each business's needs.

Despite the growing interest in AI automation, many businesses struggle with limited in-house expertise and a lack of trusted AI implementation partners. Intellivizz bridges this gapby offering expert guidance and industry-specific roadmaps, ensuring that AI solutions are cost-effective, practical, and seamlessly integrated into existing workflows.

Beyond the AI Receptionist, Intellivizz specializes in building Custom AI Automation Solutions, AI chatbots & Digital Marketing Services, empowering businesses to enhance efficiency and scale operations.

The AI Receptionist solution is now available for businesses looking to modernize their customer engagement and operational efficiency.

