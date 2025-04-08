Shattered Glass Media: Full Speed Ahead! This American Mining and Mineral Development Company is Ready to Go!

How often do we sit back and realize that the products around us likely came from "mining" natural resources. For example, the glass items that surround us every day such as smartphone screens, windows, water glasses, etc. were manufactured from natural resources. But the list doesn't stop there. Nearly every physical thing that we consume in our everyday lives is a direct or indirect result of natural resources that had to be mined first.

Our Country has and continues to experience cycles of economic growth. Although that is a normal and natural occurrence of a free market, the rebound and recovery of local economies can positively impact the wellness of our larger national economy. When domestic company portfolios include American manufacturing and American-made products, the fabric of our national economy is strengthened now and for future generations to come.

As we applaud a recent Presidential Executive Order that will significantly enhance opportunities in the mining sector, it's important to see the gravity of such an immediate measure. It is vitally important to identify and support companies at the ready.

MS Industries (MSI) is an American company that is well aware of the national emergency and is ready to respond to the needs of our Nation. Because time is of the essence, it is unreasonable to expect and rely on companies outside of our shores to meet our domestic needs.

It takes years to successfully break ground, build facilities, and to secure the enormous amount of power to operate such large industrial undertakings. In fact, those steps require many years of preparation. That's why it's imperative to support American companies that have already invested the time, money, and resources to be in position to answer the call for American energy and mineral independence now.

MSI has identified critical minerals and has important materials stockpiled that enhance and support our Nation's energy production. MSI is also in position to hire more hard working qualified American workers to expand its US-based operations. Under the vision and clear guidance of its founders and shareholders, MSI is at the ready. In fact, from day one (nearly 15 years ago), MSI understood that "Made in America" starts with "Mined in America"®. As a Nation, we must support companies that are working tirelessly toward one goal, which is:

"American Energy and Mineral Resource Independence".

The Future of American Mining is Now!

