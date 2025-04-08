John Galt Solutions Named a 2025 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics

Award Recognizes Tech Solutions Designed to Effectively Streamline Operations and Overcome Supply Chain Challenges

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, is proud to?announce industry trade publication Inbound Logistics has named the company a 2025 Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Providers award recipient.

This annual list curated by Inbound Logistics provides crucial decision support for organizations seeking best-in-class solutions to address complex supply chain challenges. For the fourth consecutive year, John Galt Solutions is recognized by Inbound Logistics' editors as one of the top companies for its outstanding contributions to optimizing supply chain operations across industries. The 2025 Top 100 list was selected from more than 400 nominations, highlighting technology providers who drive tangible value across the end-to-end supply chain.

Leading companies around the world and across industries turn to John Galt Solutions' AI-powered Atlas Planning Platform to transform processes, simplify complex supply chain challenges, and build resilience amidst increasing uncertainty. The Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable smarter, faster, and more confident decisions. Atlas helps companies increase collaboration and network visibility, and perform "what-if" scenario analyses to determine the optimal path forward that meets both customer needs and business objectives.

"We are thankful to Inbound Logistics for this recognition, which underscores our dedication to delivering value through innovation," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "With our market-leading Atlas Planning Platform and a focus on exceptional customer support, we help companies navigate the ever-evolving supply chain landscape with agility and confidence, ensuring they can make faster, smarter decisions that drive tangible results."

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .?

