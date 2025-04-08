DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Further Expands Into the World of Couture - Announces Partnership to Bring Marchesa's Luxury Bridal & Special Occasion Fashions to David's Customers; Unveils Stunning Craftsmanship of Fall 2025 Bridal Collection

Online Now, Brides & Shoppers Can Now Shop Marchesa's Gowns & Preview David's Fall 2025 Bridal Collection; David's Announces Custom Couture Dress Experience From Viola Chan

David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the leading authority in bridal, special occasions and weddings, is celebrating Spring New York Bridal Fashion Week by taking the next steps towards the company's "modern renaissance" with its latest foray into couture, designer and affordable luxury categories. David's newest partner in this category expansion is Georgina Chapman's iconic womenswear brand Marchesa, which will offer its collection of breathtaking couture bridal, special occasion and ready-to-wear directly on David's website, strategically expanding customer bases for both brands. Additionally this week, Brides can now shop the preview of David's Fall 2025 Bridal Collection centered around rich fabrics, sleek silhouettes and sculpted necklines - all designed by its Head of Couture and Design, Viola Chan - who is also overseeing the company's first-ever Custom Couture Dress Experience, to be available later this year. Customers can purchase bridal couture and special occasion pieces from Marchesa and David's Fall 2025 Bridal Collection starting today on DavidsBridal.com.

David's and Marchesa's partnership marks a pivotal milestone for both companies, expanding how David's can help new generations of brides and shoppers explore and purchase Marchesa's exquisite bridal and eveningwear collections-including sought-after Marchesa Notte and Couture lines-available through David's website. Exclusive to the partnership with David's, Marchesa will be providing some of Georgina Chapman's most coveted award season looks that are currently not available anywhere else online to order, as well as core archive styles that can be purchased and remade online only through David's. Marchesa and David's are reimagining together how bridal fashion can be experienced and the importance of meeting luxury craftsmanship with accessibility, proving that couture can be both aspirational and attainable.

"This is a defining moment for David's Bridal - we are committed to becoming the number one destination for all brides, all styles and all price points," says Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer at David's Bridal. "We're not just expanding our selections or naming a new partner-we're working with the leading names in bridal and couture fashion to reshape the way consumers find and shop for luxury and couture dresses. Our partnership with Marchesa, along with our expanded in-house couture offerings and shopping tools, are redefining the category. This is just the beginning of our vision to blend innovation with timeless tradition in a way that inspires and empowers brides worldwide."

"At Marchesa, we've always been passionate about creating gowns that embody romance, elegance, and exquisite craftsmanship," shared Georgina Chapman, Creative Director and Founder of Marchesa. "For the first time, our couture bridal collection will be available online at David's Bridal. This marks an exciting new chapter for both of us, and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with David's - the leader in the bridal industry. Their unparalleled expertise makes them the perfect partner to bring accessibility and knowledge to future Marchesa brides."

Brides can now enjoy a first-of-its-kind custom couture experience entirely online, selecting luxury handcrafted bridal gowns tailor-made to their exact measurements, designs and preferences. Marchesa gowns will be available through one-on-one virtual appointments with David's expert Personal Stylists, ensuring a personalized shopping experience and a flawless custom fit. David's innovative drop shipping model will power this new designer shopping experience, providing a focus on accessibility and scale and ensuring seamless fulfillment. Brides can explore Marchesa's ready-to-wear offerings or opt for a custom couture experience, where each gown will be meticulously tailored to the bride's precise measurements through dedicated virtual consultations.

Alongside the announcement of its unprecedented partnership with Marchesa, David's is also previewing its Fall 2025 Bridal Collection online. The soon-to-be-in-store collection is filled with handcrafted details that accentuate the modern designs and timeless silhouettes that David's and its brands are known for. Channeling modern and timeless romance, elegance, and feminine styles, brides-to-be can select from a range of new dress styles from DB Studio, Oleg Cassini, Melissa Sweet, Galina Signature and LWD, with retailing for wedding gowns starting at $249.95.

Furthering its commitment to personalized luxury, David's will also introduce a Custom Couture Dress Experience with its Head of Couture and Design, Viola Chan later this year. The world-renowned designer has designed more bridal gowns than any designer in the world and has been behind David's signature brands' bridal gown for decades, including the Fall 2025 Bridal Collection. Expanding her creative vision and allowing brides the ability to work directly with a designer to craft the dress of their dreams, Viola is overseeing the development of the company's upcoming custom dress design offering which will allow brides the ability to create one-of-a-kind gowns tailored to their unique vision, combining expert design with a seamless digital and in-store experience.

David's will continue to unveil new high-end and affordable luxury designer partnerships and couture collaborations throughout 2025, including expanding its curated portfolio and redefining bridal fashion for brides everywhere. With these new partners on the horizon, David's will launch an industry-first AI-powered bridal shopping tool, allowing brides searching for specific bridal designers to schedule appointments not only at David's Bridal locations but also at third-party boutiques and luxury bridal salons. With 90% of brides coming directly to David's websites and platform, this new tool will allow the company to not only help these brides find what inspires them but also be best served to find their dream dress. This technology-driven expansion positions David's as the go-to resource for how brides research, find, connect with and purchase bridal designer fashions - blending convenience, personalization, and accessibility like never before for the industry.

The new designer partnership with Marchesa, the launch of the Fall 2025 Collection and custom couture experience reaffirms David's commitment to evolving with modern brides, offering them the ability to find their dream dress, no matter their style or budget, through a seamless, digital-first experience. With more luxury and designer partners on the horizon, this is only the beginning of an exciting new era in bridal fashion and more ways for brides to earn points with David's industry-first loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty.

To learn more about the Marchesa collection and upcoming designer launches, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

For additional assets, please see media kit here.

###

About David's Bridal

Celebrating 75 years of making dreams come true, David's Bridal is a leader in wedding and special occasion fashion. With over 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's offers a one-stop shopping experience for weddings, Quinceañeras, proms, and more.

David's Bridal is home to the industry's only loyalty program--Diamond Loyalty--boasting nearly 3 million members who enjoy exclusive perks, including deals from top partners such as The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, and a chance to win a free honeymoon. Pearl Planner by David's, features wedding websites, a universal registry, planning tools, and a vendor marketplace that connects couples with top professionals.

Through Pearl Media Network, we provide brands with unmatched access to engaged consumers across web, social, podcast, streaming, and in-store channels. Love Stories by David's, our leading wedding media brand, reaches 20M+ monthly viewers with digital-first content, including the industry's only podcast network, top YouTube and TikTok channels, and a vast library of real wedding videos. To learn more about David's, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire