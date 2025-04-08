Ascend Aesthetic Partners: Martin Plastic Surgery in Las Cruces Announces the Launch of Its New Physician-Led Aesthetic Center

Martin Plastic Surgery, led by board-certified plastic surgeon Scot A. Martin, M.D., announces the launch of its highly anticipated Aesthetic Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. As part of the practice's commitment to providing a full spectrum of aesthetic care, the new facility officially opened to patients in March 2025.

Martin Plastic Surgery



Martin Plastic Surgery has long been recognized for its expertise in breast enhancement and body contouring procedures. As a member of Ascend Aesthetic Partners - a national alliance of premier plastic surgeons dedicated to excellence - the practice is now expanding its services to include advanced medical spa treatments, non-surgical aesthetic procedures, and personalized skincare solutions.

Introducing a new concept to the Las Cruces-El Paso area, the Aesthetic Center at Martin Plastic Surgery offers physician-led aesthetic care, where all injectable, neurotoxin procedures are performed by medical aesthetic providers hand-selected and supervised by experienced, board-certified plastic surgeons. Unlike many aesthetic centers or medical spas that operate under minimal physician involvement, every treatment at Martin Plastic Surgery is backed by the expertise of a trusted plastic surgeon, ensuring the highest level of safety, precision, and patient care.

"Our focus has always been on providing patients with safe, effective treatments in a welcoming environment," says Dr. Martin. "With the launch of our Aesthetic Center, we're introducing an integrated approach to aesthetics - ensuring that no matter where patients are on their journey, from skincare and injectables to advanced surgical options, they receive expert care tailored to their needs and goals. Every treatment, whether non-surgical or surgical, is designed with long-term results and patient safety in mind."

The Aesthetic Center at Martin Plastic Surgery offers a range of non-surgical rejuvenation treatments. Patients can choose from injectable treatments, including BOTOX® and Dysport®, which help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, as well as a variety of dermal fillers such as JUVÉDERM®, Restylane®, and Revanesse® Versa, which restore volume and enhance facial contours. Additionally, PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) injections provide a regenerative approach to skin rejuvenation by stimulating collagen production for a firmer, more youthful complexion. The center also offers customized skincare services, ensuring patients have access to professional treatments tailored to their individual skin concerns.

Why Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Oversight Matters

Martin Plastic Surgery sets a new standard in patient safety and satisfaction by ensuring that every treatment is performed under the guidance of a board-certified plastic surgeon, having completed more than a decade of specialized training, including four years of medical school, six years of surgical residency and rigorous board examinations. Dr. Martin has years of hands-on surgical experience, providing a deeper understanding of facial structure, aging and natural enhancement.

Unlike other med spas where the doctor can be offsite and not typically trained in aesthetics, having a plastic surgeon lead the Aesthetic Center at Martin Plastic Surgery provides an additional layer of safety and expertise for patients.

With expert oversight, skilled providers - including trained nurses and physician assistants - deliver aesthetic treatments with a focus on safety, precision and patient-centered care. Combined, they have thousands of hours in training in surgical and non-surgical aesthetics.

Patients who choose non-surgical treatments at Martin Plastic Surgery have the advantage of a seamless continuum of care, with the option to explore advanced procedures like facelifts, breast augmentation, tummy tucks or mommy makeovers - all under the guidance of the same trusted physician. This integrated approach ensures patients receive expert coordinated and seamless care at every stage of their aesthetic journey.

"Many patients don't realize that not all medical spas are created equal," says Ascend Aesthetic Partners' Director of Non-Surgical Services Jess Couch. "Having a board-certified plastic surgeon on-site means that every treatment plan is designed with precision, expertise and long-term results in mind for our patients."

Meet Scot A. Martin, M.D.

Scot A. Martin, M.D., is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in breast enhancement and body contouring, serving patients in Las Cruces, El Paso, and surrounding communities in New Mexico and West Texas. He completed his medical education at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, followed by a general surgery residency at The University of Oklahoma and a plastic surgery residency at The University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

To celebrate the launch, Martin Plastic Surgery will host a series of open house events, VIP consultations, and educational seminars throughout the spring.

As part of Ascend Aesthetic Partners, Martin Plastic Surgery is committed to growth in the industry. Future plans include evaluating new laser and skin-tightening devices and potentially developing the center into a destination training hub for aesthetic professionals nationwide.

About Martin Plastic Surgery

Martin Plastic Surgery is a premier cosmetic surgery practice in Las Cruces, New Mexico, led by plastic surgeon Scot A. Martin, M.D., renowned for his breast and body contouring expertise. The practice focuses on patient-centered care, offering personalized treatment plans and the latest advancements in surgical and non-surgical aesthetics. As a member of Ascend Aesthetic Partners, Martin Plastic Surgery upholds the highest standards of excellence, safety and innovation in aesthetic medicine. Martin Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center is located at 141 Roadrunner Parkway, Las Cruces, NM 88011. Appointments can be made by calling (575) 577-7597. Visit www.drscotmartin.com to learn more.

About Ascend Aesthetic Partners

Ascend Aesthetic Partners is a collaborative alliance of leading surgeons dedicated to redefining excellence in plastic surgery and aesthetic care. Through clinical leadership and collaborative growth, Ascend provides comprehensive support to its network of surgeons. Ascend is continuing to expand its network of premier aesthetic practices across the nation and invites you to connect if you are interested in learning more. For more information about Ascend Aesthetic Partners and its services, visit AscendAestheticPartners.com .

SOURCE: Ascend Aesthetic Partners

Related Images

Martin Plastic Surgery Medical Spa



Scot Martin, M.D.



Ascend Aesthetic Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire