Pasadena, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - The Recreational Pickleball Players Association (RPPA) today unveiled a new app specifically designed for pickleball's passionate majority who form the heart and soul of America's fastest-growing sport.

This revolutionary platform creates a dynamic digital "town square" where the inherent competitive spirit and genuine human connections that define pickleball flourish equally - a true revelation for the millions who have been waiting for technology that speaks directly to them.

RETHINKING PLAYER CATEGORIES

The RPPA App boldly challenges the fundamentally flawed categorization of players as either "recreational" or "competitive." The truth is all pickleball is competitive by nature - Rec players take lessons, attend clinics, and experience the thrill of victory.

Recent survey data from The Fit Pickler Newsletter reveals that over 66% of recreational players in their community play 3-5 times per week, and 30% of these players reported playing no tournaments in the past year. Another 25% of those said they only participated in local round robins in the past year.



Clearly, dedication to the sport and the thrill of competition are not only found on tournaments courts with medals at stake. The difference isn't about competitiveness itself, but how that competitive spirit is expressed and balanced with community values.

"The thrill of a good rally and the push to improve are what makes community courts so vibrant," declares Elena Saris, founder of the RPPA. " Our communities aren't short on competitive spirit - it's just that we balance that inherent spirit with connection, laughter, and the kind of camaraderie that lasts well beyond the final point."

RPPA believes that labeling recreational players as 'not competitive' fundamentally misrepresents what makes pickleball so magnetic. Pickleball isn't casual backyard catch - it's spirited athletic play woven together with rich social fabric. The RPPA embraces pickleball's extraordinary dual nature - recognizing that striving to improve is inherently competitive, regardless of whether it happens in tournaments or community settings.

RPPA MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

The app's FREE features include:

Unlimited Group Building - Create and customize groups for organizing play and social gatherings

- Create and customize groups for organizing play and social gatherings Seamless Messaging - Connect directly with fellow players on the platform to coordinate games and build relationships off the court

- Connect directly with fellow players on the platform to coordinate games and build relationships off the court Comprehensive Court Finder - Discover courts with player-to-player messaging for travel planning and meeting new local players

- Discover courts with player-to-player messaging for travel planning and meeting new local players First-Ever Dedicated Forum - Share strategies and build connections and ask questions in a troll-free, judgment-free Forum

- Share strategies and build connections and ask questions in a troll-free, judgment-free Forum Exclusive Marketplace - Access their extensive Vendor Directory

The app's PREMIUM features include:

Access to the Video Training Library - Lessons, Tips & Strategies from Top Pros, Coaches, and Top Fitness Professionals

- Lessons, Tips & Strategies from Top Pros, Coaches, and Top Fitness Professionals Access to RPPA TRAVEL - A discount Travel Booking Site

"When we launched our website, players responded with overwhelming enthusiasm - 'Finally, someone's speaking directly to us!'" Saris explains. "Our platform also leverages the collective buying power of dedicated players who typically play and chat multiple times per week - making us an attractive partner for vendors who recognize the value of this engaged community."

The RPPA App's focus on community-building preserves and amplifies pickleball's grassroots spirit as the sport continues its extraordinary growth. The platform empowers players to organize events ranging from local games to social gatherings and charitable initiatives.

The group creation feature allows players who may have met while traveling or at clinics to stay in touch long after the event. Players can create a group chat for drill partners, book clubs, local park players, tournament friends, coffee klatches and more.

INCLUSIVITY & COMMUNITY

The RPPA welcomes players of all types, including tournament-focused players whose love for the community aspect of the sport runs just as deep. The RPPA acknowledges that other platforms do an amazing job in their offerings that focus on showcasing tournaments and helping players find others with similar rankings and they provide immense value to that subset of players on game day and beyond.

While other platforms excel in tournament logistics, the lack of focus on the community aspect of pickleball has left a gap that the app is proud to fill. The platform is designed for all players who celebrate the social fabric of the sport and see pickleball as a lifestyle.

With this launch, RPPA is igniting a movement perfectly positioned to connect communities across America and around the world as pickleball experiences explosive international growth. As the sport continues its worldwide expansion, this platform has the goal of uniting players globally through their shared love of both competition and community.

The app is now available for download from the Apple App Store and will soon be available on Google Play. Android users can still join the RPPA through their website RPPA.org.

About the Recreational Pickleball Players Association

The Recreational Pickleball Players Association (RPPA), headquartered in Pasadena, California, was founded by Elena Saris in August 2024. The RPPA's mission is to celebrate pickleball players, foster engagement within local groups, and connect pickleball communities across the nation and eventually worldwide. The RPPA serves players of all ages, skill levels and abilities who celebrate the grassroots pickleball movement and play for both the love of the game.

