Peru aims to add 2. 5 GW of new PV capacity by 2028 through 14 solar projects, bringing its total installations to nearly 3 GW, according to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM). From pv magazine LatAm Peru's MINEM has revealed that developers aim to build 14 solar projects totaling 2. 5 GW by 2028, all connected to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN). According to the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) Renewable Capacity Statistics 2025 report, Peru currently has 528 MW of installed PV capacity. If MINEM's projections are met, the country will reach ...

