Leading GNSS data services provider, Rx Networks, unveils TruePoint FOCUS, a high-precision cloud-based GNSS correction service delivering instantaneous centimeter-level accuracy across a wide range of applications.

TruePoint FOCUS is designed to meet the demands of applications that require real-time precision without compromise. It supports both RTK (OSR) and PPP-RTK (SSR) modes to deliver flexibility and performance across a range of devices and use cases. The service empowers GNSS receivers with centimeter-level positioning accuracy, enabling a wide array of high-precision use cases in industries such as micro-mobility, smart agriculture, robotics, drones, IoT, and machine control.

The RTK mode is fully hardware-agnostic and compatible with all RTK-capable GNSS receivers, removing the limitations imposed by proprietary ecosystems. TruePoint FOCUS ensures effortless integration through standard correction protocols like RTCM v3, and supports access via NTRIP, allowing for rapid deployment and minimal integration effort.

In PPP-RTK mode, users can benefit from advanced SSR-based delivery, achieving high-accuracy positioning with optimized bandwidth. TruePoint FOCUS also supports more GNSS signals than most competing solutions, delivering enhanced resilience and performance in challenging environments.

"Precision means nothing without reliability," said John Carley, CEO at Rx Networks. "TruePoint FOCUS is built on the same ultra-reliable server architecture that powers our Location.io service, which supports critical applications worldwide, ensuring our customers get the accuracy they need, every time."

TruePoint FOCUS delivers consistent centimeter-level accuracy with a 99.9% SLA. Its seamless coverage and real-time performance make it ideal for companies operating across North America, Europe, China, and beyond. The correction stream is configurable and includes all available signals across GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations, making TruePoint FOCUS one of the most comprehensive GNSS correction services on the market.

"With this launch, Rx Networks expands the TruePoint portfolio to include LITE, REACH, and now FOCUS," said Ali Soliman, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rx Networks. "Together, these offerings address a wide range of use cases balancing accuracy, coverage, cost and hardware compatibility to support the next generation of GNSS applications."

TruePoint FOCUS is available today for trial in both RTK and PPP-RTK modes across the covered regions, with more new areas on the roadmap. Users can sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial license at http://www.rxnetworks.com/request-a-free-trial. For further inquiries, contact sales@rxnetworks.com.

About Rx Networks Inc.

Rx Networks is a Canadian company that provides reliable, timely, and relevant location assistance and correction data that improves the GNSS experience and strengthen the connection between people. Billions of devices benefit from Rx Networks GNSS data services every day.

