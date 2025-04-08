Lebanese American University Announces Investiture of President Chaouki T. Abdallah

The former Executive Vice President of Research at Georgia Tech and former University of New Mexico President became LAU's 10th president in its 100-year history on October 1, 2024.

BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lebanese American University (LAU) held a historic investiture ceremony on April 3 for its president, accomplished scholar, and former administrator, Dr. Chaouki T. Abdallah.

The investiture's theme, "United in Renewal," was at the heart of Dr. Abdallah's remarks. He thanked his family as well as past presidents and trailblazers, and spoke on the importance of building upon, not resting upon, their hard work: "Today we stand united in renewal, acknowledging that being justifiably proud of a past that we had no role in making, it is the future that is our responsibility to create."

Dr. Abdallah also described the vital role of all institutions of higher education in Lebanon today, equating universities to lighthouses that guide nations to a safer, healthier and more prosperous future: "This ancient land and its people have kept the light on for humanity in the darkest moments of history, and today we're called upon to again lead our nation towards a better tomorrow."

Philip Stoltzfus, chair of the Board of Trustees and grandson of the university's second president, William A. Stoltzfus, bestowed the university's medallion on the president, describing Dr. Abdallah as a "a consummate researcher, a world class academic administrator, someone who brings to LAU and to Lebanon a rich network of universities, research institutes, businesses, and governments, an engineer, a problem solver, a collaborator, a natural leader."

Dr. G.P. "Bud" Peterson, president emeritus of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), delivered the keynote speech via video, describing Dr. Abdallah's significant contributions during his time there, nearly doubling externally-funded research. "He has the ability to elevate LAU's academic standing on the global stage," Dr. Peterson remarked about Dr. Abdallah. "As our world becomes more technologically-driven, having a president who understands the intricacies of systems and data science will help LAU stay at the forefront of academic research and excellence."

The ceremony included approximately 500 guests. Investiture ceremonies are one of the oldest traditions in academia, during which a new president is "vested" with the official powers of office. It is typically held during a president's first year. Dr. Abdallah assumed the presidency on October 1, 2024.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659289/5255400/LEBANESE_AMERICAN_UNIVERSITY_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lebanese-american-university-announces-investiture-of-president-chaouki-t-abdallah-302423111.html