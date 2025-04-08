Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2025 16:10 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecorobotix SA: Ecorobotix and RDO to Introduce AI Sprayer Technology in Australia

Finanznachrichten News

New partnership with RDO Equipment Australia brings AI-Powered ARA Sprayer to Australia's vegetable growing regions

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecorobotix, a Swiss company specialising in AI-driven agricultural technology, is expanding into Australia through a strategic dealer partnership with RDO Equipment Australia.

The ARA sprayer is an advanced AI-powered solution that optimises the application of plant protection products with an ultra-precise 6x6 cm).

"We are excited to introduce this innovative Swiss-made sprayer to our Australian growers," said Steve Hegarty, Integrated Solutions Manager at RDO Equipment. "The local agricultural sector is continuously seeking ways to improve sustainability and efficiency, and we are confident that the ARA sprayer provides a reliable way to attain these improvements."

RDO Equipment and its international parent RDO Equipment Co. is an established global leader in agricultural equipment and precision technology, with extensive experience in supporting growers with intelligent, high-performance solutions. This partnership will provide Australian farmers access to Ecorobotix's artificial intelligence and precision spraying equipment, backed by RDO's strong service and support network.

About Ecorobotix

Ecorobotix is a Swiss Certified B Corporation® dedicated to revolutionising agriculture through artificial intelligence and high-precision technology. Our mission is to help farmers promote environmental sustainability by reducing the use of plant protection products and minimizing soil impact. We have developed the ARA precision sprayer, featuring our innovative AI Plant-by-Plant software, which allows for precise, plant-by-plant detection and spraying during crop treatment. This technology significantly reduces the amount of product used, enhances crop yields, and lowers CO2 emissions.

About RDO Equipment

RDO Equipment is a John Deere dealer and leading provider of intelligent agricultural machinery solutions in Australia. With expertise in precision farming and a commitment to supporting growers, RDO brings the latest innovations to Australian agriculture. Part of the global RDO Equipment network, the company offers precision agriculture solutions to farmers across Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

For media inquiries: Steve Reeves, Marketing & eCommerce Manager, RDO Equipment

For sales inquiries: Steve Hegarty, Integrated Solutions Manager, RDO Equipment

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17b0207f-f342-478b-bbb6-1cf7018efc4a



For media inquiries: media@ecorobotix.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.