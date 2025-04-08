Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Lisa Baiton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and CAPP Members along with Brad Wells, Head of Energy, BMO Capital Markets and team, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to open the market and celebrate the 2025 BMO CAPP Energy Symposium.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nso9v81D1PI

The annual BMO CAPP Energy Symposium provides a key forum for the energy industry to connect with the investment community and facilitates discussion on corporate strategies, industry performance and emerging sector trends. The conference delegates include buy-side institutional portfolio, fund managers and leaders from Canada's energy sector with representation from upstream producers, energy infrastructure companies, royalty companies, and service providers.

As the world is faced with many challenges related to global energy security, there is a tremendous opportunity for the Canadian oil and natural gas industry to provide responsibly produced and affordable energy to our trading partners around the world. Oil and natural gas produced in Canada can play an important role meeting global and domestic energy demand.

