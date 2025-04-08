QuantalRF AG: QuantalRF Samples Wi-Fi 7 CMOS Front-end Modules to Tier-1 Mobile SoC Players

Supporting 5-7 GHz, the intelligent and adaptive QWX27120 integrates all RF front-end components into a monolithic CMOS SOI solution

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 08, 2025, a 5-7 GHz CMOS FEM designed for Wi-Fi 7, fully integrates a patent-pending power amplifier (PA) architecture, an SP3T switch, and a low-noise-amplifier (LNA) into a monolithic CMOS die. Optimized for Wi-Fi 7 applications in smartphones, AR/VR, tablets, laptops and smart home devices, this all-silicon solution outperforms competing GaAs and SiGe products in power efficiency, size, RF performance, and cost.

The QWX27120, part of the QuantalRF Elementum family of Wi-Fi 7 products, builds on the success of the its predecessors with enhanced features, including a power detector output. Fabricated in CMOS SOI technology, the QWX27120 leverages QuantalRF's unique PA architecture to reduce power consumption, enabling devices to achieve a longer battery life and reduce heat dissipation. The CMOS FEM also enables a high degree of on-chip configurability, allowing for the versatile reconfiguration for different supply voltages, channels, and linear/non-linear operational modes. Selectable high/low transmit gain modes and digital pre-distortion (DPD) further improve power efficiency.

"Wi-Fi 7's advanced features and higher data rates pose significant power consumption challenges," said Dr. Ali Fard, CEO and CTO of QuantalRF. "Our innovative PA architecture-integrated within a monolithic CMOS SOI platform-delivers superior linear output power and best-in-class power efficiency. With the QWX27120 Wi-Fi 7 FEM now sampling, we are ready to collaborate with more customers to turbocharge their Wi-Fi efficiency with intelligent and adaptive technology."

QWX27120 Features & Benefits:

Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 compatible - supports 5150-7125 MHz

Superior power efficiency - reduces power consumption by up to 50-percent

Power detector output - provides real-time power monitoring

Ultra-small form factor - integrates all RF front-end components into a single die, available in a 2 x 2mm LGA package or as a flip-chip die.

Samples and evaluation kits are now available. Contact QuantalRFfor more information.

About QuantalRF AG

QuantalRF is transforming the RF signal chain for wireless communications to deliver an unmatched user experience. Its ultra-compact, highly configurable front-end ICs and extremely efficient antennas substantially improve area, cost, power, and overall performance. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with R&D centers in the USA and Sweden, QuantalRF has an extensive portfolio of over 200 patents. For more information, visit www.quantalRF.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Aichele

EVP Sales & Business Development

dave.aichele@quantalrf.com

+1 858-401-6444