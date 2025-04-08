GreenMoney Journal: The Power of Women and Collective Action in Investing for Change

by Janine Firpo, Invest for Better

Women are becoming a Financial Force - Women are poised to become a financial force like never before. By 2030, women are expected to control $34 trillion, or 38%, of the wealth in the United States - a dramatic increase from $7.3 trillion just a decade ago. Yet the financial industry has been slow to recognize and adapt to this shift.

Breaking Barriers in Values-Aligned Investing - When I first explored values-aligned investing, the concept was still emerging. Conversations about impact investing largely revolved around institutions and high-net-worth individuals. But what about the rest of us? Could someone like me - without formal financial credentials - learn to align my investments with my values? The journey wasn't easy. I trusted financial advisors who mismanaged my money, navigated unfamiliar financial landscapes, and experimented repeatedly before gaining confidence in managing my finances.

Eventually, I realized I wasn't alone. Many brilliant, capable women had been excluded from financial conversations. That realization led me to write Activate Your Money: Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World. The book wasn't just mine - it was shaped by certified financial planners, financial leaders, and women who shared their insights as thought leaders and reviewers. It was a collective effort, just like the movement itself.

At the same time, I co-founded Invest for Better, a nonprofit equipping women with the tools and confidence to align their money with their values. Through Invest for Better, I've experienced firsthand the extraordinary impact women can have when they come together, share knowledge, and take action. This movement isn't about going it alone - we are in this together.

