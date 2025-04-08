AMTD Group and The Generation Essentials Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Julia Michalska as Global Editor-in-Chief of The Art Newspaper, the global art media company founded in 1990, with Benjamin Sutton taking the role of Editor-in-Chief, Americas. Both of them will become members of a global editorial committee formed to govern and monitor the global content and quality of The Art Newspaper.

Since its inception 35 years ago, The Art Newspaper has developed into a multi-platform brand that has continuously maintained its reputation as the 'journal of record' for the art world. Its distribution network includes a variety of print publications, a broad online presence, podcasts, mobile applications, live events and syndicated content and brand partnerships that incorporate major art fairs such as Art Basel, Frieze, Zona Maco and Art Dubai, as well as leading auction houses and galleries. It is now looking to extend its reach globally by launching outposts in markets ranging from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Los Angeles, Miami and Mexico City.

Julia will lead on global editorial strategy, with specific oversight over UK, EMEA and Australia, while also being responsible for The Art Newspaper's print and digital publications. Benjamin will lead on The Art Newspaper's expansion, including editorial coverage, in North and South Americas.

Julia has been with the company for nearly two decades, working her way from Editorial Assistant to Deputy Editor and, most recently, Interim Co-Editor. She played an essential role in The Art Newspaper's digital evolution and launched its popular podcast The Week in Art and suite of newsletters.

"The Art Newspaper has a justified reputation for journalistic integrity and editorial excellence," Julia Michalska, Global Editor-in-Chief of The Art Newspaper, commented. "Over my 18 years here I have seen and helped shape how we position ourselves at the forefront of this vital, vibrant industry. I am incredibly proud to have been chosen to lead this brilliant publication, which has been a huge part of my life for so long. I aim to be a custodian of The Art Newspaper's remarkable legacy, while also innovating for its new, global future."

Benjamin has been with the company for more than three years, joining as Editor, Americas in 2021 following stints at several other art industry publications going back more than a decade. Since joining The Art Newspaper, he has expanded its reach in Canada and Latin America, while continuing to manage its coverage of US news. He also helped launch The Art Newspaper's first bilingual English-Spanish special edition in Mexico earlier this year.

"At a time when independent media's ability to hold truth to power is under assault and ever-more vital, I could not be prouder of our team's tireless work to bring greater clarity, awareness and understanding to the art industry," Benjamin Sutton, Editor-in-Chief, Americas says. "We're now ideally positioned to expand our coverage in tandem with the constantly expanding global art community."

This announcement officially marks a new and a global editorial approach that will continue the publication's success in multiple territories.

