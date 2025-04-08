Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2025 16:38 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PB Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2025 Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, of $4,700,394 compared to $3,169,250 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 48.31%.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported total assets of $1.355 billion compared to $1.016 billion on March 31, 2024, an increase of 33.40%. Total deposits were $1.153 billion and gross loans were $1.149 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to total deposits of $805.0 million and gross loans of $860.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, increases of 43.26% and 33.56%, respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report record quarterly earnings. The Company continued to experience strong growth throughout the organization with over 30% growth in loans, deposits and total assets. Our employees help drive our success through their hard work and dedication to serving our customers. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company had basic earnings of $1.64 per share compared to $1.30 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 26.15%. As of March 31, 2025, book value per common share was $41.10 compared to $35.67 on March 31, 2024, an increase of 15.22%. On February 27, 2025, the Company paid its first quarter dividend of $0.57 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 53rd consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City, Richlands, and a loan production office in New Bern.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

In Thousands

2025

2024

Assets

(unaudited)

*

Cash and due from banks

$

11,844

$

11,445

Interest-earning deposits with banks

31,988

13,385

Investment securities

113,981

114,048

Loans, gross

1,149,038

1,129,337

Allowance for credit losses

(10,369

)

(10,205

)

Intangible assets

14,604

14,278

Other assets

43,987

44,922

Total assets

$

1,355,073

$

1,317,210

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

$

1,153,187

$

1,115,145

Borrowed funds

53,398

58,496

Other liabilities

10,245

10,282

Shareholders' Equity

138,243

133,287

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,355,073

$

1,317,210

Book value per share

$

41.10

$

39.63

Tangible book value per share

$

36.11

$

34.72

Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

In Thousands

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest income

$

21,038

$

15,640

Interest expense

9,267

7,884

Net interest income

11,771

7,756

Provision for credit losses

161

172

Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

11,610

7,584

Non interest income

476

299

Non interest expense

5,608

3,455

Income before income taxes

6,478

4,428

Income tax expense

1,464

1,098

Net income

5,014

3,330

Preferred stock dividends

314

161

Net income available to common stockholders

$

4,700

$

3,169

Net income per common share - basic

$

1.64

$

1.30

Net income per common share - diluted

$

1.57

$

1.24

* Derived from audited financial statements

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
