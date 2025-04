Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Launches Sky Premium Life in Albania through Partnership with Pharma Cell; Secures Initial $300,000 Order

CHICAGO, April 08, 2025, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the launch of its Sky Premium Life food supplements brand in Albania, in partnership with Pharma Cell , a leading consumer health and medical supplement company that will serve as the distributor in the country.

Cosmos Health has secured an initial annual order worth $300,000 and anticipates further scaling its collaboration with Pharma Cell over time.

Pharma Cell, based in Tirana, is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company specializing in the import and export of high-quality food supplements. Founded in 2021 by CEO Elvis Punmira, an economist with over 18 years of industry experience, the company builds on a family legacy in the pharma sector dating back to the 1990s. With distribution rights for several international brands, Pharma Cell has rapidly expanded its presence across the country, serving a growing network of pharmacies and healthcare professionals.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Sky Premium Life continues to see strong international growth, and it's a great pleasure to welcome our new collaboration with Pharma Cell. We look forward to working together to deliver outstanding results and establish the brand's presence in Albania."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc., www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

+44 207 0971 653