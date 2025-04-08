Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2025 17:10 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AACSB International: AACSB Academy Builds Leadership and Faculty Excellence Through Skills-Based Programs

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AACSB International, the global leader in business education, proudly announces the launch of the AACSB Academy, a transformative learning platform designed to upskill business school faculty, staff, administrators, and leaders. The Academy offers competency-based, technical learning programs that focus on building excellence, success, and quality, all directly aligned with AACSB standards.

"This launch represents a major expansion of our professional learning portfolio, enabling us to provide even more impactful development opportunities for business education professionals," said Carrie Summerlin, Executive Vice President, Chief Learning & Engagement Officer.

The AACSB Academy is distinguished by:

Competency-Based Curriculum: Structured learning built around real-world leadership, pedagogy, and accreditation skills.
Flexible Formats: In-person, virtual, hybrid, and asynchronous options to suit individual and institutional needs.
Recognized Credentials: Certificates and digital badges that validate professional growth and global readiness.
Customizable Learning Paths: Tailored experiences for a range of roles and career stages.
Mentorship & Community: Cohort-based programs that foster collaboration and shared growth.

"With the launch of the Academy, we are not only responding to the evolving needs of business education professionals, but we are also raising the bar," said Lily Bi, president and CEO of AACSB. "The Academy ensures that institutions and individuals alike can access rigorous, competency-based programs that enhance leadership, faculty excellence, and long-term institutional impact."

In addition to its accreditation curriculum, AACSB Academy introduces new offerings such as leadership cohorts, on-demand modules, seminars, and certificates on the topics of assurance of learning, AI, professional excellence, and business simulation. Many programs will be accessible to emerging markets, underscoring AACSB's commitment to global, inclusive development.

Media Contact:
Andrew Thriffiley, Public Relations Manager
mediarelations@aacsb.edu

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/759d0b91-b7df-410d-9267-b49e96cc8b6d


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.