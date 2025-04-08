American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group Highlights Their Dramatic Low-Carbon Dual Fuel Results When Replacing Diesel Fuel With Dairy RNG On Class 8 Trucks

American Power Group Corporation (OTC Pink:APGI) the leading U.S. based dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company is pleased to highlight that APG's vehicular dual fuel solution can generate significantly low carbon emissions when displacing diesel fuel with dairy manure renewable natural gas ("RNG").

APG delivers impressive low carbon fueling results on existing Class 8 diesel engines when utilizing its vehicular dual fuel solution and displacing 50-60% of fossil diesel consumption with RNG from dairy manure. The estimated RNG dual fuel CI score was between -104 to -145 gC02e/MJ and would avoid between an estimated 500 to 610 metric tons of CO2 per year per vehicle.

APG utilized EcoEngineers, a consulting, auditing and advisory firm exclusively focused on the energy transition and decarbonization which was recently acquired by leading global assurance partner LRQA. EcoEngineers reviewed APG's information and calculations, including calculated carbon intensity ("CI") score utilizing APG's vehicular dual fuel solution and multiple renewable natural gas sources and determined the methodology was reasonable and accurate.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "There are approximately 2 million late-model Class 8 diesel trucks operating in the U.S. Assuming an estimated CO2 reduction of 500 metric tons per truck per year utilizing our vehicular dual fuel solution and dairy RNG, the potential positive domestic impact on the environment would be in the range of 1 billion metric tons of CO2 reduction per year without the need for significant alternative energy infrastructure investments.

Mr. Coppa added, "Using low-carbon or negative-carbon RNG can also significantly lower diesel-related criteria pollutants and improve a fleet's carbon intensity footprint with no loss of heavy-duty engine power and torque. Utilizing APG's vehicular dual fuel solution, fleet owners can avoid spending $400,000+ on a new alternative fuel heavy-duty truck by investing only a small fraction of that cost on upgrading their existing diesel truck engines with our dual fuel solution and an appropriate natural gas storage tank. According to the American Trucking Association, 95.8% of all carriers operate 10 or less trucks and 99.7% operate 100 or less trucks so we believe most are either just hesitant of change or don't have the financial resources to completely swap out their entire diesel fleet for cleaner burning vehicles which makes our vehicular dual fuel solution the ideal transition technology upgrade."

Mr. Coppa concluded, "We continue to believe there is no one silver bullet solution available to reduce heavy-duty diesel truck emissions but APG's vehicular dual fuel solution is one of the readily available options to diesel fleets who want to start dipping their toes into alternative fuels on a very cost-effective basis".

About American Power Group Corporation( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology to meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") objectives.

