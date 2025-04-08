Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Herbal Oasis ("Oasis"), the hemp derived THC-infused social seltzer brand redefining how people connect, unwind, and celebrate life, is proud to announce that starting in late March, Oasis began arriving on shelves across Alabama and select counties in the Florida Panhandle, making it easier for people to grab Oasis's premium, alcohol-free beverage made for presence, clarity, and connection.

A New Era of Social Beverages



Oasis, a hemp derived THC-infused social seltzer, is designed to redefine how people connect, unwind, and celebrate life. Crafted for the sober-curious, health-conscious, and socially active, Oasis combines hemp-derived THC, CBG, and functional mushrooms to create a vibrant, elevated experience-without the regret. As consumers move toward alternative choices to alcohol to relax, Oasis offers a refreshing path forward: one that feels good, tastes great, and brings people together.

"We're excited to expand distribution into Alabama and Florida-this is a major launchpad for our mission to make Oasis the go-to beverage for modern socializing," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, the parent company of Oasis. "Consumers are energized by and embracing the shift in the beverage landscape, and Oasis is perfectly positioned to lead the way."

London-based data analytics and research firm Euromonitor International estimates sales of hemp-derived THC beverages more than doubled in 2024 and are projected to balloon to $4.1 billion by 2028, an massive 1,600% increase from $239 million in 2023.

Formulated for Feel-Good Connection



Each 12-ounce can of Oasis is infused with:

Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC + CBG for a gentle, balanced full spectrum effect

2,500mg of functional mushrooms including Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps to support mental clarity, calm, and vitality

Nano-liposomal technology for fast onset (10-15 minutes)

Naturally flavored, gluten-free, vegan, and free from artificial ingredients, making it a perfect choice for health-conscious consumers

Rolling Out in Key Locations Across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle



Oasis will be available in grocery chains, convenience stores, boutique wellness shops, and hospitality venues across major Alabama cities like Birmingham, Mobile, Huntsville, and college towns like Tuscaloosa and Auburn, as well as resort destinations and nightlife hubs in the Florida Panhandle. This includes support for on-premise accounts such as bars, restaurants, and lounges.

Availability



Oasis began hitting shelves in Alabama and Florida in late-March, with additional locations launching throughout spring and summer.

About Herbal Oasis



Herbal Oasis is a premium THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. More information can be found at www.herbaloasis.com. Oasis is a subsidiary of cbdMD, Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, the development or future sales of Oasis products, regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements, including Euromonitor international projections, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

