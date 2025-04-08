Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.04.2025 17:36 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2024

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2024

- Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting)

- Currency election form

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

8 April 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.