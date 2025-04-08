BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2024
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2024
- Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting)
- Currency election form
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 may also be viewed at:
www.blackrock.com/uk/brla
8 April 2025