On February 19, 2025, Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2025 Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") completed its first Closing, at which an aggregate of approximately $20.9 million gross proceeds was raised from the sale of the Partnership's National Class Units and Quebec Class Units.

In light of the contents of the Quebec provincial budget announced on March 25, 2025 (the "Quebec Budget"), including changes to the tax-related benefits to Quebec residents of holding an investment in flow-through shares or flow-through limited partnerships, the Partnership has decided to offer and sell only National Class Units at it second Closing, which is anticipated to occur on or about April 25, 2025. Quebec residents are NOT eligible for participation in this second Closing.

Further Closings including the Quebec Class are under consideration by the Partnership as additional information becomes available regarding the Quebec Budget.This is to provide time for a review of the Government of Quebec's changes as they relate to the Partnership and to assess them accordingly.

The Syndicate

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by Scotia Capital Inc. and includes National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Ventum Financial Cop. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth. A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained from any agent.

Offering Jurisdictions

Each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Hugh Cartwright, Chairman

MAPLE LEAF SHORT DURATION FLOW-THROUGH PROGRAMS

Tel: 1-866-688-5750

Email: info@mapleleaffunds.ca

Web: www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

