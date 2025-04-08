Cameron-Cole Approved as an Accredited Offset Verification Body by Washington Department of Ecology Within State Cap-and-Invest Program

Company joins select group of seven other North American companies accredited.

Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, announced today it was designated by the Washington Department of Ecology as an accredited offset verification body within the Washington State Cap- and-Invest program earlier this month, currently including Ozone Depleting Substances and Livestock Projects. Cameron-Cole is one of only eight companies in North America to have this accreditation. Cameron-Cole is also accredited by Washington to verify entities under Washington State's GHG Reporting Program.

Washington State's greenhouse gas offset program is part of the state's Cap-and-Invest Program, established under the Climate Commitment Act. The program aims to reduce carbon pollution and achieve the greenhouse gas limits set in state law. Offset projects are designed to reduce, remove, or avoid greenhouse gas emissions and must provide direct environmental benefits to the state. Offset projects must meet strict criteria to ensure they are real, permanent, quantifiable, and verifiable.

"Cameron-Cole has been an active verification body in the California Air Resources Board compliance offset program for over 10 years," said Chris Lawless, VP of Climate Change & Sustainability Services at Cameron-Cole. "We are excited to bring this experience to Washington's program and help organizations navigate the offset protocols and regulatory requirements."

For over 20 years, Cameron-Cole has provided verification services to a diverse range of clients, from small municipalities to the world's largest corporations. As one of the first organizations in the U.S. to offer greenhouse gas verification services, Cameron-Cole remains one of the most active verification bodies in the country. In addition to the Washington and California state accreditations, Cameron-Cole is also accredited by the American National Standards Institute's National Accreditation Board, the British Columbia Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, The Climate Registry, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. They provide GHG emissions verification services to both voluntary reporters and regulated entities. The GHG verification scopes include entity-wide disclosures, single facilities, compliance offsets, and fuel pathways. Cameron-Cole also conducts independent audits of environmental data such as electricity transactions, water usage, waste, energy, and GHG intensity metrics, ensuring accuracy and compliance across all operations.

About Cameron-Cole

Established in 2001 as an independent environmental services firm, Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, is a leading provider of fully integrated environmental risk, compliance, and assurance solutions. With five offices across the US, Cameron-Cole provides site and resource assessment, remediation, and optimization solutions that stand the test of time. Committed to delivering services and solutions that are a product of collaboration between resources and expertise, Cameron-Cole's solutions recognize the social, economic, and environmental implications of every project.

For more information, visit cameron-cole.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations is a global leader in developing and offering innovative products and services that drive organizational value and deliver impact.

For more information, visit adec-innovations.com.

SOURCE: Cameron-Cole

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire