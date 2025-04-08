While, for most children, life is an adventure and a never-ending road of discovery, many others are not that lucky, facing a journey of pain and suffering. Such was the case with Moana, who was diagnosed in 2013 with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) when she was just 11 years old, following an innocent ankle injury. This condition, characterized by extreme over-the-top pain, resulted in wrecking Moana's chance to enjoy her early teenage years.

Suicide Disease

CRPS can be triggered after a minor injury has occurred and can worsen over time to become a howling, raging storm of pure pain. Moana's condition worsened to the degree that she experienced blackouts and non-epileptic seizures.

With little hope for a better life and suffering from a condition that can only worsen over time, Moana's parents found The Spero Clinic as their last port of call. This unique treatment facility specializes in treatments to heal chronic pain conditions such as CRPS, Long COVID , Fibromyalgia , Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome , and Dysautonomia , among others.

Isolating the Cause of CRPS

According to The Spero Clinic's treatment philosophy, pain is the body's alarm system, indicating that something is terribly wrong. Spero's Founder and CEO, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, discovered that, at the root of chronic pain conditions such as CRPS, is an inability of the central nervous system to function correctly. When it is damaged, it will misfire and send extreme signals to simple sensory input.

Central to an affected central nervous system is the body's most important freeway of information and impulses: the Vagus nerve.

In a healthy body, the Vagus nerve relays information to the brain to monitor and control a large number of functions. However, in the body of a CRPS patient, the Vagus nerve is doing anything but communicate with the body. Like a traffic-digested freeway, only a few signals are making it through. This condition will eventually cause inflammation in one part (or all the parts) of the body which, in turn, causes the nerves to be "on fire."

The Path to Healing

The heart of The Spero Clinic's treatment and holistic approach lies in repairing and reactivating the central nervous system and, in particular, the Vagus nerve. This treatment is an important cornerstone of Spero's healing protocol, as it calms the central nervous system and restores the autonomic nervous system once again. The Spero Clinic is currently the only clinic in the world offering this treatment and boasts an 84% recovery rate.

For Moana and many other Spero patients, the road to healing at The Spero Clinic has resulted in a life without pain. After struggling with CRPS for more than 7 years, she is now pain-free, walking, dancing, and looking forward to the future. The Spero Clinic aims to continue changing the lives of CRPS patients. For more information about The Spero Clinic, its treatment programs, and its successes, visit https://www.thesperoclinic.com .

