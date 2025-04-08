Average refund tops $2,600 in 2025, prompting more Americans to seek smarter ways to plan, invest, and grow their financial future.

In a new study, MoneyBot5000.com, the AI-powered personal finance platform, has uncovered a surprising shift in how many Americans are receiving tax refunds. While the total number of refunds is declining, the average amount has increased, climbing to over $2,600 in 2025-a nearly 2% jump year over year.

Tax Refunds



The findings come at a time when many households are seeking to stretch every dollar. MoneyBot5000.com's study shows the tax refund is no longer just "extra money"-it's a vital financial moment. And for many, it's being used to reduce debt, build emergency funds, or kickstart new investments.

Key Findings from the 2025 Tax Refund Study:

Fewer refunds, bigger returns: Refunds dropped by nearly 5% , but the average refund increased to $2,600+ , according to IRS data and MoneyBot5000.com analytics?.

High-income earners aren't always winning: Despite higher wages, states like California, New York, and Massachusetts didn't crack the top 10 in refund averages.

State-by-state variation: Wyoming led the nation with an average refund of $9,957 , followed by Mississippi ($8,006) and Nevada ($7,829) . Alabama came in last with an average refund of $2,821 ?.



Tax Refund Strategy, Powered by AI

To help users make the most of their tax refunds, MoneyBot5000.com offers personalized insights so users can chat with MoneyBot5000.com and walk through their personal financial needs. Whether savings for education, investing for retirement, or paying down debt is top of mind, MoneyBot5000.com can offer ideas that suit your situation in life.

About MoneyBot5000.com

MoneyBot5000.com is a cutting-edge personal finance management platform that helps users try to find unclaimed money, manage their finances, and plan for their financial future through AI-powered tools. Designed to simplify money management, MoneyBot5000.com offers personalized financial insights.

