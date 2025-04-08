INFICON Holding AG
• Approval of annual financial and non-financial reporting
The Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. 69.41% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. The shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG, and the Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the Fiscal Year 2024, as well the non-financial reporting according to Swiss Code of Obligations (CO).
Distribution of CHF 21.00 per share
Board of Directors, Compensation and HR Committee, Independent Proxy, Auditors
Changes to the Articles of Association / Share split
Compensation
About INFICON
INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
