Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) informs the market of the following transactions in its own shares.
Aggregated presentation:
Name of issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Market (MIC Code)
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
31/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
823
10.5204
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
31/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
6,380
10.5519
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
31/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
1,601
10.5308
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
31/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
9,618
10.5459
XPAR
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
01/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
860
10.7400
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
01/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
5,312
10.6511
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
01/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
1,645
10.6716
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
01/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
9,509
10.6428
XPAR
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
02/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
757
10.7529
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
02/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
3,764
10.7265
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
02/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
743
10.6079
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
02/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
2,531
10.6679
XPAR
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
03/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
779
10.6096
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
03/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
4,181
10.6136
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
03/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
476
10.6532
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
03/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
7,649
10.5853
XPAR
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
04/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
811
10.2605
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
04/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
4,278
10.2686
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
04/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
472
10.2542
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
04/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
8,042
10.2557
XPAR
*Four digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
70,231
10.5435
The detailed information by transaction is available on Antin's website, in the "regulated information" section, under the "share issuance and movements" category:
https://www.antin-ip.com/shareholders/reports-presentationsregulatedinformation
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
