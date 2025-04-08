Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) informs the market of the following transactions in its own shares.

Aggregated presentation:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 31/03/2025 FR0014005AL0 823 10.5204 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 31/03/2025 FR0014005AL0 6,380 10.5519 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 31/03/2025 FR0014005AL0 1,601 10.5308 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 31/03/2025 FR0014005AL0 9,618 10.5459 XPAR ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 01/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 860 10.7400 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 01/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 5,312 10.6511 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 01/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 1,645 10.6716 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 01/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 9,509 10.6428 XPAR ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 02/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 757 10.7529 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 02/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 3,764 10.7265 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 02/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 743 10.6079 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 02/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 2,531 10.6679 XPAR ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 03/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 779 10.6096 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 03/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 4,181 10.6136 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 03/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 476 10.6532 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 03/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 7,649 10.5853 XPAR ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 04/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 811 10.2605 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 04/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 4,278 10.2686 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 04/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 472 10.2542 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 04/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 8,042 10.2557 XPAR *Four digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 70,231 10.5435

The detailed information by transaction is available on Antin's website, in the "regulated information" section, under the "share issuance and movements" category:

https://www.antin-ip.com/shareholders/reports-presentationsregulatedinformation

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

