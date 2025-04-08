Whittier Trust Names Whit Batchelor the Head of New San Diego Office

Bringing Decades of Wealth Management Expertise to San Diego's Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families

Whittier Trust is pleased to announce that Whit Batchelor has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Client Advisor and San Diego Regional Manager, where he will lead the firm's newest office in San Diego. This appointment underscores Whittier Trust's dedication to internal leadership development and its commitment to maintaining a client-first culture and relationships spanning generations through experienced, long-tenured professionals.

"Whit's deep expertise, strong relationships and dedication to client service make him the ideal leader for our official expansion into San Diego," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "Having been with Whittier Trust since 2011, Whit has played a pivotal role in guiding our clients in Southern California. His time as part of the leadership in Newport Beach, coupled with his strong community involvement and extensive work already with clients in San Diego, ensures a seamless transition as we further grow our presence in the region to continue serving our clients locally."

During his tenure at Whittier Trust's Newport Beach office, Batchelor spent more than a decade expertly navigating the complex financial landscapes of high-net-worth individuals and families, crafting personalized, multi-generational strategies that align with each family's distinct goals and values. His expertise spans wealth and investment management, estate planning, tax optimization, balance sheet management and comprehensive financial advisory services, essential for a premier multi-family office. Known for his dedication and accessibility, Batchelor cultivated lasting relationships with clients and their families, ensuring continuity and a bespoke approach to financial services. His deep familiarity with the San Diego market, forged through years of building relationships and advising families in the area, further positions him uniquely for this role.

In addition to his expertise in wealth and investment management, estate planning and tax optimization, Batchelor has been an active participant in community initiatives throughout Southern California. While in Newport Beach, he was deeply engaged in service projects and philanthropic efforts, including his tenure on the board of Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire, where he served as board chair. He brings this same spirit of community involvement and service to San Diego, where he envisions the office playing an integral role in both client service and regional philanthropy.

Whit Batchelor holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and an MBA with a finance concentration from California Lutheran University. He is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, pursuing outdoor activities such as sailing, skiing and mountain biking.

As Whittier Trust officially opens this new office in San Diego, the wealth management firm remains committed to its tradition of thoughtful leadership selection, ensuring that every client continues to receive the personalized and sophisticated wealth management services that define the Whittier Trust experience.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

