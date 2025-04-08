ATS Medical Expands Global Reach with Strategic Presence - Q2/2025

ATS Medical, a division of the ATS Group and a trusted provider of critical medical equipment and logistics, will attend three of the medical and development sectors' most influential global events this spring:

April 8-11: China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) in Shanghai

April 14-16: Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) at the Dubai World Trade Centre

April 29-May 1: Dubai Derma at the Dubai World Trade Centre

As ATS Medical expands its global footprint, these events represent an important opportunity to connect with partners seeking a reliable, responsive, and solutions-focused provider across public and private sectors and humanitarian projects.

ATS Medical at China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF)

April 8-11, 2025, National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai

CMEF remains one of the world's premier medical equipment fairs, offering a showcase of breakthrough technologies in imaging, diagnostics, elder care, and more. ATS Medical will attend to connect with healthcare leaders across Asia and beyond. As global supply chain needs become more complex, ATS Medical provides tailored support-from sourcing and procurement to last-mile delivery-for clients across hospitals, ministries of health, and international development agencies.

ATS Medical at Dubai Derma

April 14-16, 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai Derma brings together dermatology and laser specialists from across the Middle East, Africa, and the world. ATS Medical supplies a growing range of equipment and consumables-including diagnostic tools, sterilization units, and treatment chairs-to support private clinics and hospital systems. As demand grows in this specialty sector, ATS Medical is a trusted partner for fast, secure, and compliant delivery of essential equipment.

ATS Medical at DIHAD - Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition

April 29-May 1, 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DIHAD is the world's leading platform for humanitarian aid and development. ATS Medical will attend as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting crisis-affected communities, governments, NGOs, and UN agencies. From rapid deployment kits to emergency medical logistics and humanitarian warehousing, ATS Medical ensures critical supplies reach those who need them most-safely and efficiently.

ATS Medical will be on-site at each event to meet with current and potential customers, explore strategic partnerships, and engage with media and thought leaders shaping the future of healthcare.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with our team, please contact:

Client Inquiries: info@medicalats.com or sales@medicalats.com

Media Inquiries: media@atsaviation.com

About ATS Medical

ATS Medical is dedicated to safeguarding health and enhancing patient care with advanced medical equipment, innovative solutions, and unparalleled reliability. Established in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, ATS Medical leveraged ATS Group's global network and sourcing expertise to become a trusted provider of high-quality medical supplies and equipment for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers worldwide. For more information, visit medical.atsaviation.com .

Contact Information:

ATS Medical

info@medicalats.com

+971 (4) 388 3715

SOURCE: ATS Medical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire