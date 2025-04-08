CMG Financial: CMG Welcomes Christie Schalock, Regional Sales Manager

CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Regional Sales Manager, Christie Schalock (NMLS# 18193). With a distinguished career spanning two decades in the mortgage industry, Schalock will oversee sales operations across Idaho, Utah, and Alaska, bringing her unwavering commitment to excellence and personalized support to homeowners in these regions.

A Boise native and University of Idaho alumni, Schalock embarked on her financial career in 2005 with Eagle River Mortgage, where she honed her skills in sales management and origination. Recognizing her passion for the mortgage industry, she quickly advanced into leadership roles, gaining experience in appraisal management and operations. Her career continued to rise with key management positions at Wells Fargo and Guild Mortgage, where she refined her expertise in processing and team development. Most recently, Schalock served as Producing Regional Manager at Guaranteed Rate, where her leadership was instrumental in driving growth and fostering a culture of success.

"I am thrilled to join CMG Home Loans, a company with a deeply rooted culture of collaboration and long-term success," said Schalock. "My focus is on driving growth throughout Idaho, Utah, and Alaska by supporting our teams, attracting the right talent, and fostering an environment where originators can thrive. What drew me to CMG was its commitment to true leadership - where leaders are actively engaged in mentoring, supporting, and elevating their teams. A major factor in my decision was the opportunity to work alongside and be mentored by Rose Marie David and Natalie Overturf, two powerhouse leaders in the mortgage industry whose passion for growth and excellence is unmatched. CMG's focus on organic expansion, its dedication to empowering its people, and its innovative programs and marketing make this an incredible place to grow and help more families achieve homeownership."

"We're thrilled to welcome Christie as our new Regional Manager over Idaho, Utah, and Alaska," added Natalie Overturf, Divisional Vice President. "With her deep industry knowledge, unwavering commitment to excellence, and heartfelt passion for helping others thrive, she's going to be an incredible asset to our team and the communities we serve."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lender and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

