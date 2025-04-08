The American Pet Products Association: Hot New Pet Products for Your Furry Best Friend

Take a look at some of award-winning pet products making waves at this year's Global Pet Expo

If you're among the millions of pet parents who consider your furry companion a true family member, you're not alone. With the pet industry surpassing $152 billion in 2024 and projected to soar beyond $250 billion by 2030 according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), pet ownership is bigger-and more indulgent-than ever.

What's fueling this growth? According to the pet products pros at APPA, while Millennials still lead in pet ownership, Gen Z is quickly catching up, bringing their digital-savvy shopping habits into the pet care world. At the same time, men are adopting cats at a brisk pace, proving that feline companionship isn't just for ladies anymore.

Added APPA President and CEO Pete Scott: "While we've always known pets make us happier, science backs it up: pets provide emotional support, reduce stress, and even boost mental well-being. That's why pet wellness is a booming trend in 2025."

Here's a look at some of the hottest new, award-winning pet products making waves at this year's Global Pet Expo, the industry's premier and largest showcase presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). These products were recognized at the event's New Products Showcase Awards, highlighting the best new pet products for 2025.

Wellness for Pets, Peace of Mind for You

Adored Beast Apothecary's Vital Defense ($119.99), awarded Second Place in the Natural Pet Category, supports cellular balance and longevity. Best in Show winner in the Small Animal Category, HomeoPet Small Animal Nose Relief ($19.99), keeps nasal passages free for rabbits, guinea pigs and other small pets.

Smart Tech for Smarter Pet Care

Say goodbye to boring, debris-filled water bowls: The Always Full ® Pet Water Bowl ($179.99), Best in Show winner in the Cat Category, uses a laser to maintain a consistent level of fresh drinking water for dogs and cats. Keeping tabs on your pet has never been easier-or more advanced. SwiftPaws Chase ($299.99), Best in Show winner in the Pet Tech Innovation Category, is a compact lure kit perfect for indoor and outdoor play sessions, offering both physical and mental stimulation for your pet.

Mental Enrichment: The Key to a Happy Pet

Pets need mental stimulation just as much as physical exercise. Mo Betta Fish by Yeowww! Catnip ($8.74), Second Place winner in the Cat Category, creates a fun and engaging way to deliver catnip to your cat. The Clink Clicker ($25.99), Third Place winner in the Modern Pet Category, combines a clicker and treat storage for easy and engaging training sessions with your pet.

Treats with a Twist

West Paw's Montana Air-Dried Beef Sticks ($29.95), Best in Show winner in the Sustainable Pet Category, are a nutrient-dense, high-reward treat made with sustainable practices. Best in Show winner in the Dog Food & Treats Category, The Good List Air Dried Dog Food with Bone Broth by Farmland Traditions/Hillside Farms ($19.99), offers complete, balanced nutrition with air-dried jerky-style morsels.

Style and Convenience for Pet Parents

Jibys by Jiby Dog Crew ($6.00) allow pet owners to personalize their dogs' gear in a fun, exciting way. Jibys can fit almost any size collar, harness and leash, and can be used on human gear so you can match with your pet! Keep your hands warm on cold walks with the world's first smart retractable dog leash with hand warmer and power bank, CocoLéash by Maison FurRéal ($110.00), the Second Place Winner in the Pet Tech Innovation Category.

Whether you're looking to pamper your pet with wellness solutions, high-tech innovations or gourmet treats, 2025 is the year to embrace the latest in pet care. Because when it comes to our beloved companions, nothing is too good for our four-legged best friends. Learn more about these and other award-winning products from Global Pet Expo here.

"We are thrilled to recognize this year's winners of the New Products Showcase Awards at Global Pet Expo," added Celeste Powers, president of PIDA. "Each year, we continue to be amazed by the level of innovation and creativity displayed in the pet industry, and 2025 is no exception. These products not only reflect the latest trends but also highlight the industry's ongoing commitment to improving the lives of pets and their owners. Congratulations to this year's winners for setting new standards in excellence and shaping the future of pet care."

