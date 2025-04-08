Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Tasty Edits, a leading video editing service and YouTube channel management company, recognized for helping creators scale their audiences through bespoke editing and social management, is officially launching its commercial video editing and content marketing services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as a core growth initiative for 2025.

The expansion comes at a time when video marketing continues to command substantial digital market share for businesses. Park University reports that video content accounts for 82% of all internet traffic, while a study by The Social Shepherd found that 78% of marketing professionals have observed an increase in sales directly tied to video marketing efforts-underpinning the urgent need for SMBs to adopt a video-centric marketing strategy.

"It's no longer enough to have a great product. If you're running a brand, you're now, by default, a content creator as well," Alex Lefkowitz, founder and CEO of Tasty Edits, noted in the announcement.





Alex Lefkowitz, founder and CEO of Tasty Edits



Developing, Testing, and Now Deploying SMB Video Editing Services at Scale

Tasty Edits has quietly supported a small group of SMBs over the past year, testing and refining its new service range. Now, following sustained demand and trackable results, it is formalizing the offering-extending its creator-first infrastructure to help businesses compete on social platforms through professional video content and YouTube channel management services.

"We've seen the same patterns emerge across SMBs that we've observed with content creators: strong storytelling, consistency, and-just as critically-operational efficiency drive measurable results," noted Lefkowitz. "Our systems already deliver that at scale for creators, and we've spent the last year integrating those principles into our commercial SMB video editing services. We're now deploying it at full scale in 2025."

A key to the company's emphasis on efficiency is VOMA, Tasty Edits' proprietary Video Order Management Application-a hybrid CRM and workflow platform that simplifies client intake while enabling seamless collaboration across its 30+ team members. VOMA has powered the company's delivery of more than 15,000 videos. On the client side, it serves as a one-stop shop for uploading creative briefs, files, context, and payment. On the vendor side, VOMA organizes assets, deadlines, and deliverables per client, streamlining delivery.

Client outcomes have validated the expansion. The Institute of Human Anatomy, a private research laboratory, began working with Tasty Edits in 2023 to strengthen its YouTube presence. That partnership has since evolved into a full-scale video content marketing motion, managed entirely by Tasty Edits. The company now oversees video editing, thumbnail design, and YouTube channel management. This includes content strategy, analytics, and metadata optimization. As a result, the Institute has added 2.2 million YouTube subscribers and produced more than 550 video assets.

For AutomationHelpers, a B2B automation brand that joined Tasty Edits' SMB portfolio in 2024, the company used VOMA to streamline an inefficient, multi-draft workflow, prioritizing speed and efficiency.

As video continues to drive digital discovery, Tasty Edits sees SMBs facing the same production and scalability challenges creators encountered during the early growth of the creator economy-without the embedded systems to manage that volume.

"Our edge has always been quality and execution. We remove friction so clients can stay focused on the message," Lefkowitz added. "For SMBs, that edge is now available. The market demands that every brand be a content creator, and we're here to make that transition as simple as possible."





Tasty Edits' logo



About Tasty Edits

Tasty Edits is a comprehensive video editing service and YouTube channel management company supporting content creators, entrepreneurs, and now SMBs. The company offers end-to-end post-production support, including VOMA-powered workflows, thumbnail creation, and analytics-driven channel optimization. With more than 15,000 videos edited and billions of cumulative views across its client base, Tasty Edits enables brands to scale video content efficiently while ensuring top quality consistently. Learn more at tastyedits.com.

