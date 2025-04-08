Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.04.25
17:18 Uhr
8,000 Euro
+0,350
+4,58 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,05018:28
7,9508,05018:30
PR Newswire
08.04.2025 18:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 669.334p. The highest price paid per share was 681.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 649.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,264,662 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,933,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

108

680.600

16:08:08

600

680.400

16:08:08

490

680.600

16:08:08

490

680.400

16:08:08

754

680.400

16:06:20

689

680.600

16:05:30

683

681.200

16:05:06

751

679.800

16:03:06

202

680.000

16:02:57

263

679.600

16:01:04

554

679.600

16:01:04

490

679.800

16:00:20

816

679.400

15:59:19

763

678.200

15:57:24

295

678.400

15:55:02

501

678.400

15:55:02

354

678.000

15:53:28

404

678.000

15:53:28

758

678.000

15:51:19

723

678.000

15:51:19

697

678.000

15:50:01

696

678.000

15:46:54

804

677.600

15:45:09

673

678.000

15:45:07

600

678.200

15:43:46

803

679.200

15:41:17

763

679.600

15:40:07

696

679.000

15:38:04

777

679.200

15:37:54

50

679.400

15:35:31

269

679.400

15:35:31

487

679.400

15:35:31

767

679.600

15:35:31

822

679.200

15:34:12

753

678.200

15:29:53

711

677.600

15:28:16

269

678.000

15:25:33

490

677.800

15:25:33

790

678.000

15:25:33

817

676.200

15:21:28

769

676.600

15:20:19

809

677.000

15:17:50

106

676.200

15:17:00

699

676.200

15:17:00

490

676.400

15:16:34

104

676.400

15:16:34

4

676.200

15:15:28

803

675.400

15:12:14

94

676.200

15:10:21

600

676.200

15:10:21

12

676.200

15:10:21

91

676.200

15:10:21

697

676.200

15:10:21

824

677.000

15:05:18

697

677.600

15:03:50

695

676.000

15:00:29

766

676.800

14:59:41

663

676.800

14:56:17

753

676.200

14:55:01

801

676.400

14:54:37

693

675.200

14:50:27

797

675.800

14:49:55

723

675.800

14:48:28

721

676.000

14:48:25

177

676.400

14:46:44

484

676.400

14:46:44

721

676.400

14:45:53

789

676.800

14:44:17

708

675.400

14:42:31

757

674.800

14:41:47

719

676.400

14:40:02

721

676.000

14:36:31

783

676.000

14:34:40

697

675.400

14:34:01

782

672.800

14:31:16

387

675.000

14:30:02

278

675.000

14:29:29

704

676.800

14:25:37

799

676.000

14:24:34

699

675.800

14:20:26

694

677.400

14:15:03

683

680.200

14:11:37

210

676.000

14:06:35

518

676.000

14:06:35

791

676.800

14:03:31

731

677.000

14:03:13

720

676.400

13:59:29

183

674.800

13:55:00

490

674.800

13:55:00

768

675.400

13:54:08

749

673.600

13:50:11

733

674.000

13:47:50

239

673.000

13:42:11

499

673.000

13:42:11

692

673.600

13:37:05

720

674.400

13:33:26

735

673.800

13:30:53

802

674.000

13:30:50

666

671.400

13:26:33

774

671.600

13:23:24

739

672.600

13:19:45

801

672.400

13:14:28

793

672.400

13:10:44

224

671.400

13:04:35

548

671.400

13:04:35

705

672.000

13:01:59

662

672.600

12:59:18

681

672.200

12:55:24

5

673.000

12:52:00

737

673.000

12:52:00

789

672.400

12:50:15

709

669.800

12:44:07

423

668.600

12:39:30

284

668.600

12:39:28

59

667.600

12:34:20

700

667.600

12:34:20

713

668.200

12:30:20

682

667.000

12:22:27

822

666.400

12:17:05

685

666.800

12:11:45

792

667.600

12:10:02

783

667.800

12:02:58

719

667.800

12:00:03

822

669.200

11:55:17

665

668.600

11:49:13

781

665.800

11:38:37

810

664.200

11:32:30

749

665.000

11:28:12

773

664.800

11:24:00

761

665.600

11:20:22

674

665.600

11:20:22

686

665.000

11:19:00

731

663.600

11:14:12

740

663.000

11:10:06

687

663.000

11:05:09

786

661.600

10:58:32

280

663.400

10:54:44

499

663.200

10:54:44

747

664.000

10:54:01

75

664.000

10:54:00

812

664.000

10:53:03

737

664.200

10:53:01

299

661.000

10:50:26

366

661.000

10:50:26

718

661.400

10:48:00

770

662.400

10:45:18

821

662.000

10:40:58

518

660.400

10:37:21

692

661.400

10:34:15

794

661.600

10:29:52

805

663.000

10:25:10

499

663.600

10:22:46

205

663.600

10:22:46

688

664.200

10:20:38

760

664.600

10:19:11

33

665.200

10:17:42

242

665.200

10:17:42

499

665.200

10:17:42

696

665.200

10:17:42

730

664.200

10:14:15

678

664.200

10:14:15

722

665.800

10:12:06

796

665.000

10:11:23

600

662.800

10:09:19

119

662.800

10:09:19

818

663.000

10:08:26

723

661.800

10:05:37

696

662.000

10:03:53

600

660.800

10:00:03

793

661.000

09:59:58

459

660.000

09:56:16

287

660.000

09:56:16

679

659.800

09:55:24

768

659.000

09:52:28

684

659.000

09:49:40

723

660.600

09:47:34

698

662.600

09:45:09

24

663.000

09:44:50

714

663.000

09:44:50

812

662.800

09:42:41

679

663.200

09:42:21

53

663.400

09:42:16

44

663.400

09:42:16

125

663.400

09:42:16

256

663.400

09:42:16

125

663.400

09:42:16

732

662.800

09:40:35

739

662.000

09:38:19

814

661.800

09:36:31

732

662.800

09:36:10

692

662.200

09:34:39

672

661.800

09:32:39

722

661.800

09:31:39

666

662.400

09:29:05

127

662.400

09:29:05

792

662.800

09:25:51

726

665.200

09:22:07

686

666.000

09:21:00

683

663.200

09:19:24

811

664.800

09:18:31

729

665.800

09:16:45

670

666.400

09:16:45

743

668.600

09:12:14

69

668.600

09:12:14

684

669.600

09:09:18

808

670.000

09:08:42

812

667.600

09:05:09

738

669.000

09:03:10

665

670.800

09:00:03

734

669.800

08:56:43

250

670.000

08:54:28

561

670.000

08:54:28

741

670.400

08:53:54

797

670.800

08:53:54

676

670.600

08:53:54

764

670.800

08:53:31

786

671.000

08:53:29

779

671.800

08:51:57

684

672.800

08:51:28

795

671.800

08:50:59

194

671.800

08:50:03

594

671.800

08:50:03

665

670.600

08:48:05

440

671.400

08:45:38

254

671.400

08:45:38

308

670.400

08:43:40

514

670.400

08:43:40

711

670.800

08:43:02

746

670.800

08:43:02

722

670.000

08:42:06

758

667.600

08:39:00

820

667.400

08:39:00

672

666.000

08:37:31

790

665.800

08:36:58

824

665.200

08:34:09

686

664.000

08:30:24

761

664.200

08:30:10

491

663.000

08:27:49

197

663.000

08:27:49

673

666.400

08:26:01

755

666.400

08:25:45

820

664.600

08:22:45

778

665.400

08:22:20

775

665.600

08:22:15

693

661.400

08:19:01

188

662.400

08:17:06

421

662.400

08:17:06

131

662.400

08:17:06

740

661.800

08:16:05

708

658.000

08:14:04

510

658.400

08:13:47

274

658.400

08:13:47

762

658.000

08:12:31

705

658.200

08:12:31

799

654.800

08:10:08

764

655.200

08:10:07

680

654.800

08:06:11

752

655.200

08:06:05

774

653.200

08:04:14

691

653.600

08:03:51

796

653.800

08:03:17

703

653.800

08:03:17

767

649.600

08:01:57


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.