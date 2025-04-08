Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius plc

8 April 2025

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Grant of 2025 Long Term Incentive Share Awards

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 7 April 2025, performance share awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") under the Vesuvius Share Plan in the form indicated in the table below to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company:

Name Maximum number of Shares under Award ("Award Shares") Form of Award Performance Conditions1. Patrick André 399,589 Nil-cost Option Vesting is subject to TSR, ROIC and ESG performance conditions Mark Collis 175,116 Nil-cost Option Vesting is subject to TSR, ROIC and ESG performance conditions

The performance conditions applicable to the 2025 Awards will be based 40% on total shareholder return (TSR) performance, 40% on post-tax ROIC (ROIC) achievement and 20% on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets, as described in the Company's 2024 Annual Report.

The number of Award Shares set out above is the maximum number which may vest under the Awards, normally following the third anniversary of the award date. The actual number of Award Shares which vest will depend upon the extent to which performance conditions have been satisfied.

The 2025 Awards are subject to a holding period which will run until the fifth anniversary of the grant date.

The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under awards was 389.74 pence being the average of the middle market quotation at close of business over the 30 days ending on Sunday 6 April 2025.

The Vesuvius Share Plan was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022 and was amended at the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2023.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7822 0000

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick André 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Performance share award in the form of nil-cost options over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share award under the Vesuvius Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 389.74 pence 399,589 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 399,589 - Aggregated Price 389.74 pence - Aggregated Total £1,557,358 e) Date of the transaction 7 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction London - outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Collis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Performance share award in the form of nil-cost options over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share award under the Vesuvius Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 389.74 pence 175,116 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 175,116 - Aggregated Price 389.74 pence - Aggregated Total £682,497 e) Date of the transaction 7 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction London - outside a trading venue

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02