Ingressotek Secures Exclusive Rental Rights to Evolv Expedite, the AI-Powered Bag Screening System Revolutionizing Event Security

Ingressotek, a national leader in scalable, high-tech event security solutions, has announced an exclusive 12-month rental partnership with Evolv Technology to deploy Evolv eXpedite-a revolutionary, AI-powered bag screening system engineered to modernize threat detection and accelerate checkpoint processing. This strategic agreement makes Ingressotek the the only company in the country authorized to rent and operationalize the Evolv eXpedite system, providing clients with a fully managed, turnkey screening experience.

The Evolv eXpedite system represents a groundbreaking advancement in physical security. Unlike traditional X-ray machines that depend on human interpretation, which can slow down the screening process and introduce human error, Expedite uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect weapons in real time. This is designed to provide faster screening, reduced false positives, and significantly improved security outcomes.

Evolv eXpedite is specifically designed for high-volume environments where speed and security are equally critical. Ideal deployment sites include entry points where larger bags are permitted like a media, staff or exhibitor entry at stadiums, convention centers, corporate campuses, live entertainment venues, and special events. In addition, any event or venue where attendees are permitted to enter with backpacks or larger bags containing laptops or tablets are a seamless fit for this ground breaking technology. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing security infrastructures ensures that clients can modernize their safety protocols without disruption.

Ingressotek is recognized for its expertise in deploying advanced safety technologies at scale. Under the leadership of Founder Dan Donovan, the company provides strategic security planning and on-the-ground execution for major events, corporate clients, and live broadcast productions. From AI-integrated threat prevention to customized access control solutions, Ingressotek continues to raise the bar for event safety innovation. Through its sister company, Stratoscope, the team also delivers global oversight and intelligence-driven security strategy for high-profile clients and venues around the world.

"This isn't just about having the latest tech-it's about making it work seamlessly in the real world," said Dan Donovan, Founder and Managing Partner of Ingressotek and Stratoscope."With Evolv eXpedite and our experienced teams, we're proud to help offer our clients a safe, fast, and efficient screening experience. It's security designed to never slow you down."

"At Evolv, we have been, and will continue to be, on the cutting edge of innovation to advance the effectiveness of our products, support our customers growing needs, and solidify our position as a pioneering leader in physical security," said Robert Marshall, Chief Revenue Officer of Evolv. "We have seen a growing demand for Evolv eXpedite as customers are adopting the system into their security operation."

As threats evolve and venues demand smarter, faster screening systems, this partnership sets a new standard for how security technology is deployed at scale. With the exclusive rights to Evolv eXpedite, Ingressotek is ushering in a new era of AI-powered safety-where precision meets speed, and innovation meets trust.

For inquiries about renting Evolv eXpedite or to schedule a consultation, visit www.ingressotek.com or contact Paul Mathews at 917-412-6359.

About Ingressotek

Ingressotek is a national provider of high-tech security and event safety solutions. Founded by Dan Donovan, the company specializes in AI-powered screening systems, access control, and comprehensive safety planning for venues, events, and corporate environments. Ingressotek works alongside its sister company Stratoscope to deliver security oversight and innovation to clients around the globe.

About Evolv Technology:

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is designed to transform human security using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics to help create safer experiences for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv eXpedite has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv's advanced weapons detection systems have scanned more than two billion people since 2019. Evolv has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), included in the TSA Surface Transportation Security Technology Catalogue and awarded the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category as well as Sport Business Journal's "Best In Fan Experience Technology" and "Best In Sports Technology". Evolv has also been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work" by Built In Boston. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection, Evolv eXpedite, and Evolv Eva are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

