Partnership for Inclusive Innovation: Georgia a Big Winner at Smart 20 Awards With Three Projects Honored

Georgia continues to shine in the smart cities arena, with three projects earning national accolades at the Smart 20 Awards, presented at the Smart Cities Connect Conference on April 14 in San Antonio, Texas. Led by Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners and the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation (PIN), Georgia contributed 15% of this year's honorees, with initiatives focused on traffic safety, electric transit, and energy integrity.

Thomasville Heights: Reducing Energy Burdens in Underserved Communities

"These partnerships for smart city innovation are proof that collaboration is indeed Atlanta's superpower and helps propel Georgia as a top state for cleantech innovation," said Cynthia Curry, Senior Director of Cleantech Ecosystem Expansion at the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

Ghost Intersection: Enhancing Traffic and Pedestrian Safety

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, in partnership with Seyond, introduced its "Ghost Intersection" project to improve mobility and safety at SR141 and Peachtree Corners Circle. Using LiDAR technology and advanced software, the initiative captures real-time traffic data to reduce collisions. "We are always looking for new ways to harness cutting-edge technology to improve safety and accessibility for our community," said Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and Chief Technology Officer. He added, "This technology can be deployed without tearing up roads or disrupting commutes and provides a cost-effective path to next-generation infrastructure."

The other two winning projects were supported by PIN:

Chatham Connect: Expanding Electric Microtransit

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) launched an initiative to integrate on-demand electric transit with existing services in Chatham County. "This Smart20 Award underscores our commitment to transit equity and innovation," said Mary Moskowitz, CAT's Chief of Planning. With support from PIN, Georgia Tech, and local institutions, CAT is developing a scalable model for transit systems nationwide to ensure sustainable and reliable transportation.

Atlanta's Energy Efficiency Education Project was celebrated for its impact on Thomasville Heights and Norwood Manor. The project utilized drone-based audits and affordable retrofits to cut air leakages by 25%, boost comfort by 92%, and lower energy consumption by up to 35%. "Our research demonstrated the power of targeted retrofits to enhance both energy equity and climate resilience," said Georgia Tech Associate Professor Tarek Rakha. Chandra Farley, Atlanta's Chief Sustainability Officer, noted the program as a precursor to WeatheRISE ATL, emphasizing its replicable and transformative approach.

"As priority neighborhoods for Mayor Dickens' Neighborhood Transformation Initiative, the informative project outcomes will continue to serve these neighborhoods, and the entire city, for years to come."

