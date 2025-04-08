Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Sport Clips Haircuts continues to lead in corporate social responsibility focused on childhood cancer by pledging $1 million over the next three years to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants. Sport Clips has now made its fourth million-dollar commitment to St. Baldrick's, bringing its total contributions to $4.4 million since 2016. As the Foundation's National Partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, is investing in research that leads to clinical trials providing children their best chance for a cure.

"We kicked off this partnership in 2016 with a head-shaving event at our annual National Huddle, and I know it makes everyone at Sport Clips proud to look back at the incredible success we've had with St. Baldrick's over the last ten years," says Edward Logan, Sport Clips CEO and president. "Thousands of Sport Clips stylists have supported events around the country while also encouraging clients to donate in-store and it's humbling to know so many have played a role in supporting the lifesaving work the foundation supports."

Thanks to Sport Clips' partnership and support, significant advancements in the fight against childhood cancer have been achieved, including:

2017: Kymriah, the first gene therapy approved in the U.S., saves over 80% of relapsed childhood leukemia patients with no other options.

2018: The STAR Act, the most comprehensive childhood cancer bill, becomes law thanks to advocacy from St. Baldrick's and partners.

2020: The Childhood Cancer Data Initiative launches, providing $50 million per year to speed progress through data sharing.

2021: Survival rates for children with high-risk group 3 medulloblastoma increase from 54% to 73%, meaning 20 more kids per 100 survive.

2023: Congress reauthorizes the STAR Act, securing $30 million annually in federal funding since 2018.

2024: Adding blinatumomab to chemotherapy raises survival rates for standard-risk ALL from under 88% to 96%, saving many lives.

Kathleen Ruddy, St. Baldrick's Foundation CEO, expressed her gratitude, saying, "We are deeply humbled by Sport Clips' incredible legacy of support and leadership for children with cancer. Their generosity has made them one of our most important and cherished partners. Thanks to their commitment, many children are alive today who otherwise wouldn't be."

This April, Sport Clips is taking its support for kids with cancer to the next level with its biggest fundraising push yet. Nearly 1,850 Sport Clips locations nationwide will host an in-store fundraiser, giving Clients an easy way to make a difference. Clients can donate at the register, knowing that 100 percent of proceeds will directly benefit the St. Baldrick's Foundation to help find the next cure for kids with cancer.

For years, Sport Clips has been a champion in the fight against childhood cancer, not only through generous financial commitments but also by participating in local head-shaving events and hosting fundraisers. Their continued dedication is helping to advance groundbreaking research and giving kids with cancer hope for a healthy future.

To learn more about St. Baldrick's partners and how you can support groundbreaking research, visit www.StBaldricks.org

###

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #52 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2025 and was named a 2025 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2024 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $15 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $356 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.

