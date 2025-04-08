Vibrant Wellness Advances Hormone Testing With Panel Linking Hormones, Toxins, and Longevity Markers

Groundbreaking urine test provides deeper insight into hormone metabolism, endocrine disruptors, oxidative stress, and bone health to support data-backed clinical decisions

Vibrant Wellness, a leading biotech and CAP-accredited lab company, has launched the Hormone Zoomer, an innovative wet urine test that gives integrative medicine professionals a comprehensive view of hormone health, endocrine disruption, and aging-related factors.

Hormone Zoomer Sample Report Mockup

The interactive Hormone Zoomer sample report on a mobile phone.

By measuring 20+ adrenal hormones, 30+ sex hormones, 13 endocrine disruptors, and markers tied to oxidative stress and bone turnover, the test helps clinicians make more informed decisions about fatigue, metabolic shifts, mood changes, hormone therapy response, and more.

"People often assume that if hormone levels are normal, treatment is working, but that doesn't account for metabolic blockages or environmental interference," said Dr. Mary Beth Augustine, clinical team lead at Vibrant Wellness. "The Hormone Zoomer gives a three-dimensional view of hormone output, metabolic activity, and toxin burden so providers can make decisions based on data, not guesswork."

The Hormone Zoomer goes beyond standard hormone panels by analyzing how the body metabolizes hormones and identifying environmental toxins that may interfere with hormone function and receptor signaling. It uses clinically validated LC-MS/MS and GC-MS/MS methods for high-precision analysis and delivers detailed, clinically relevant insights to guide personalized care.

What the Hormone Zoomer Measures

20+ Adrenal Hormones: Including cortisol, cortisone, and melatonin, plus unique insights from deoxycorticosterone, corticosterone, and diurnal cortisol/cortisone patterns.

30+ Sex Hormones: Covers estrogen (E1, E2, E3), progesterone, testosterone, and DHEA, with advanced metabolites like 2-/4-/16-OH estrogens and methylated estrogens (2-MeO, 4-MeO).

13 Endocrine Disruptors : Including BPA, phthalates, and parabens

2 Bone Health Markers : DPD and PYD

1 Oxidative Stress Marker: 8-OHdG

Key Advantages

The Hormone Zoomer combines multiple layers of insight into one streamlined report to support informed, personalized treatment plans:

Comprehensive Hormone Metabolism Profiling : Tracks diurnal cortisol patterns and assesses how sex hormones are broken down and cleared.

Endocrine Disruption Detection : Screens for common environmental toxins that can mimic, block, or interfere with hormone receptors.

Bone and Longevity Insights : Evaluates bone degradation and oxidative stress markers tied to aging and metabolic health.

Intuitive Personalized Reports: Features a comprehensive, easy-to-read report with supplement recommendations tailored to the patient's unique hormone profile.

The test includes male- and female-specific symptom questionnaires, and results are delivered in an integrated report designed for ease of interpretation and direct clinical application.

Medical providers can order the Hormone Zoomer and dozens of other lab tests through vibrant-wellness.com and its healthcare eCommerce platform, Well ProZ.

About Vibrant Wellness

Vibrant Wellness is a leading biotech company in Santa Clara, CA. As a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited lab, Vibrant delivers life-transforming lab testing that empowers health and wellness providers to identify the root causes of patient health issues. Leading the charge in modern medicine and research, Vibrant provides personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. The company firmly believes everyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions rooted in comprehensive testing. For more information, please visit vibrant-wellness.com.

Vibrant tests are developed by the CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory Vibrant America LLC. CLIA#:05D2078809. Tests have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

SOURCE: Vibrant Wellness

