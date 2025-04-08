Horizon Blockchain Games, a trailblazer in web3 infrastructure and gaming since 2017, today announced the company will now operate solely under the name Sequence. This rebrand reflects the evolution of the Sequence infrastructure stack into web3's leading open-source development platform for blockchains, ecosystems, games, and apps.

Alongside the rebrand, Sequence expands its technical leadership with the strategic acquisition of Light, a pioneer of chain abstraction technologies. The acquisition represents a powerful step toward solving blockchain fragmentation and achieving a unified, accessible, and seamless Ethereum experience for developers and users.

One unified brand for a unified blockchain vision

Since its inception, Sequence has championed innovation in blockchain gaming and infrastructure, building products like the award-winning game Skyweaver and the Sequence web3 development platform. With Sequence achieving a market leadership position, the company decided to consolidate its brand around the name developers and partners know and trust.

"This name change is a commitment to clarity-and our mission to unify blockchain ecosystems and empower builders across web3," said Peter Kieltyka, Co-founder and CEO at Sequence. "We're excited to push the boundaries of onchain development. Whether you're building a chain, launching a game or app, or scaling an ecosystem, Sequence is here to power the next generation of blockchain experiences.

Light joins Sequence: Solving blockchain fragmentation

In tandem with the rebrand, Sequence strengthens its platform through the integration of Light: a team known for pioneering chain abstraction in the EVM ecosystem.

The fragmentation of Ethereum, its assets, users, and liquidity across many Layer 1s, Layer 2s, and Layer 3s has made transactions and wallet interactions more complex than they should be. By bringing Light under its brand, Sequence simplifies cross-chain development, enabling developers to harness the full potential of the EVM ecosystem and access the full purchasing power that exists across all chains and all wallets.

"Users should be able to transact on any chain, from any wallet, using any liquid asset-with just one click," Peter Kieltyka claimed. "With Light's expertise, we are making this possible. We are unifying Ethereum as one and unleashing its network effects.

Shun Kakinoki, Founder of Light and now Head of Cross-Chain at Sequence, emphasized the mission: "Developers need access to all of Ethereum and its buying power, and users want intuitive and seamless experiences. That's the web3 we're building-fast, accessible, and seamlessly interoperable.

With Light's chain abstraction expertise, paired with Sequence's proven account abstraction, real-time indexing, and transaction delivery infrastructure, the platform now offers unmatched tools for developers building seamless and scalable onchain applications.

To learn more about how the Sequence web3 development platform accelerates and unifies blockchain-powered ecosystems, games and apps, visit https://sequence.xyz/

About Sequence

Build, scale, and unify blockchain ecosystems with Sequence the all-in-one open-source development platform for chains, games, and apps. One integration gives developers everything they need to create seamless, scalable, and engaging experiences. Sequence empowers thousands of developers and millions of users, ensuring web3 development that's easy, efficient, and future-proof. https://sequence.xyz/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250408247816/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries and more information, please contact:



Megan Doyle

Director of Growth Marketing at Sequence

md@sequence.xyz