Discovery Education Experience Honored With EdTech Award 2025

Discovery Education Experience has been honored with an EdTech Award 2025 in the product category. Now in their 15th year, the EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest are the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech.

The essential companion for engaged classrooms, Discovery Education Experience is a supplemental cross-curricular digital resource that inspires teachers and motivates students. Designed expressly for K-12 schools, Experience delivers all-in-one, ready-to-teach lessons and strategies, exciting career exploration resources, standards-aligned content, and flexible tools for differentiation and assessment.

In addition, the following Discovery Education services were named finalists: Mystery Writing by Discovery Education as a literacy solution, DreamBox Math by Discovery Education as a math solution, and STEM Careers Coalition as a STEM solution.

"Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2025 finalists and winners! The future of learning is being shaped right now, and those we honor here are leading the way. If there's one field ready to embrace and lead through change, it's this one," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest.

EdTech Digest is a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning. The EdTech Awards recognize outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The 2025 finalists and winners were judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

"Discovery Education thanks each of the judges for their thoughtful consideration of the EdTech Awards 2025 submissions. This recognition will motivate our team to continue creating inspiring and engaging edtech resources that help every school district accelerate student growth, scale teacher impact, and motivate learning every day," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education.

Learn more about the 2025 EdTech Awards and the other winners here.

