CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA: CUCKOO Launches Limited-Time Massage Chair Sale on Premium Models

CUCKOO , a global leader in kitchen and home appliances, is offering a limited-time sale on its two most advanced massage chairs in North America: the Renature 4D Massage Chair and the Renature 3D Massage Chair . For a limited time, North American customers can enjoy deep savings on CUCKOO's most advanced massage chairs.

Renature 4D Massage Chair (CMS-E410CP) - Retailing Now for $5,499

Engineered for full-body rejuvenation, this advanced 4D massage chair features 12 custom massage programs, 10 manual modes, deep tissue relief, and smart automatic body shape recognition. With adjustable intensity and a focus on waist and lower-body care, the Renature 4D Massage Chair delivers the ultimate massage experience.

Renature 3D Massage Chair (CMS-D10SLGB) - Retailing Now for $3,999.00

With a blend of style and high-performance, this 3D massage chair includes 6 automatic programs, 6 manual massage styles, heat therapy, and an ergonomic SL-type frame for everyday comfort and personalized care. Ideal for targeting stress in your back and shoulders, the Renature 3D Massage Chair offers reliable relief with refined design.

Discover both models in person at one of our CUCKOO Brand Stores across the U.S.

Hurry, take advantage of this exclusive offer before it ends on April 28th, 2025!

*Available for purchase in specific locations. Visit the listing and check 'Visit Care Availability' to confirm eligibility.

CUCKOO is a globally recognized South Korean brand specializing in kitchen and home appliances, renowned as the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea. The brand has successfully expanded worldwide, bringing its industry-leading technology and premium craftsmanship to homes across the globe. Since establishing CUCKOO Electronics America in 2016, the brand has gained recognition in American households for its innovative, premium products. CUCKOO is committed to providing solutions that simplify life with reliable, easy-to-use appliances that prioritize convenience.

