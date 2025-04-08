Documo Launches HIPAA-Compliant NextGen EMR Connector for Streamlined Patient Document Processing

Healthcare providers gain secure, efficient document routing with direct patient chart integration.

Documo, the leader in secure cloud fax and intelligent document processing, announced the launch of the Documo NextGen EMR Connector today. This new HIPAA-compliant integration enables healthcare organizations to connect incoming faxes directly to patient charts in NextGen EMR through a streamlined patient selection process. The connector reduces administrative steps in document processing, decreases workload, and ensures critical documents integrate with patient records while maintaining the highest patient data security standards.

"Our Documo NextGen EMR Connector simplifies fax management by allowing users to attach faxes directly to patient charts and encounters in NextGen EMR while maintaining complete HIPAA compliance," said Denis Whelan, CEO of Documo. "With a straightforward search and selection process, healthcare providers can ensure accuracy, save valuable time, and maintain the security of protected health information."

Key Benefits Include:

Reduced Processing Time: Users can connect faxes directly to the right patient encounter, eliminating redundant data entry and cutting document handling time significantly

Enhanced Patient Care Focus: Healthcare staff spend less time navigating between systems and more time with patients by managing documents through a single interface

HIPAA-Compliant Security Framework: Complete audit trails and bank-grade encryption ensure patient information remains secure and traceable throughout document transmission and storage, maintaining full HIPAA compliance backed by SOC2 and HITRUST certifications

Healthcare organizations face mounting interoperability and compliance challenges as they manage communications across disparate systems. The HIPAA-compliant Documo NextGen EMR Connector addresses these critical needs by connecting traditional fax communications directly with modern electronic health record systems without compromising patient data security.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Documo, email sales@documo.com, or contact Documo at +1 (888) 966-4922.

About Documo

Documo provides secure, cloud-based fax and intelligent document processing solutions with built-in HIPAA compliance. Trusted by thousands of healthcare and regulated industry organizations, Documo simplifies administrative tasks and improves patient outcomes. As a SOC2 and HITRUST-certified organization, Documo maintains the highest security and compliance standards for protected health information, ensuring complete adherence to HIPAA regulations in all document processing operations.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare technology and data solutions, focused on improving the delivery of ambulatory care. The company offers a suite of integrated, interoperable tools - including electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and patient engagement solutions - designed to enhance clinical outcomes, streamline operations, and support value-based care. Recognized for its innovation and commitment to healthcare transformation, NextGen Healthcare empowers providers to deliver whole-person care while improving financial and operational performance.

