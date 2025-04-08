Foundation Software Named Market Leader in Construction Management Report

Foundation Software, the #1 provider of construction software and services, has been named a Market Leader in the Construction Management Software category for the Winter 2025 Customer Success Report. This report is published by FeaturedCustomers, a customer success content marketing platform for B2B businesses.

The Customer Success Report is based on a company's curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials and videos from across the web. Rankings are determined by multiple factors, including accessibility of content, social media representation and market standing.

Highly rated by clients with 4.7 stars, Foundation Software was honored to receive The Market Leader designation. Foundation consistently publishes high-quality success stories and receives quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.

For CEO Mike Ode, this recognition reinforces the company's commitment to lead with quality and serves as an example of client success.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Market Leader by FeaturedCustomers," Ode said. "For us, real-world success stories show the true impact of our software. We can talk all about how effective our products are, but it really comes down to showing their use in the real-world where we leave the greatest impression. Here's exactly how contractors have grown their business. This can be you too."

The full report, along with Foundation Software's profile, is available for download at https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/foundation-software.

