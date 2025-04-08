Joel and Courtney Bitonio Elected to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges Board of Directors

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) is pleased to announce the election of Joel and Courtney Bitonio to its Board of Directors. Their appointment underscores the NCJFCJ's commitment to furthering its mission of improving the effectiveness of the nation's juvenile and family justice system.

Joel Bitonio, a Pro Bowl offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, and his wife, Courtney Bitonio, share a deep commitment to child welfare and family justice. Their generosity and dedication have made a lasting impact on children and families in Cleveland and beyond.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft from the University of Nevada, Reno, Joel has been a standout guard for the Browns. Together, he and Courtney have devoted their time, resources, and donations to numerous organizations. They serve as ambassadors for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, A Kid Again Ohio, the Division of Recreation for the City of Cleveland, and Browns Give Back, among others, demonstrating their unwavering support for the community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joel and Courtney Bitonio to our Board of Directors," said Joey Orduña Hastings, NCJFCJ CEO. "Their dedication to the well-being of children and families, combined with their strong community involvement and passion to foster safe and supportive environments for youth, will be invaluable in advancing our mission."

In 2024, Joel and Courtney received the third annual NCJFCJ Judith Horgan Award for Exemplary Service on Behalf of Children and Families in the Court System.

"We are excited and honored to join the NCJFCJ board of directors," said Joel and Courtney Bitonio. "Giving back is deeply important to us, and our philanthropic values are closely aligned with the NCJFCJ's mission, especially in improving the lives of children and families in need. Receiving the Judith Horgan Award in 2024 gave us a deeper understanding of the incredible work the NCJFCJ is doing. We are committed to being strong advocates for judges, courts, families and children, while helping launch new initiatives and programs that further the NCJFCJ's mission and vision."

More than 4 million families are impacted by the work of the NCJFCJ every year. For more information, please visit the NCJFCJ website.

About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):

Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nevada-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges is the nation's oldest judicial membership and education organization focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation's juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the fields of juvenile and family justice, domestic violence, and domestic relations, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide. The NCJFCJ serves an estimated 30,000 juvenile and family court professionals in state and tribal courts throughout the country, who impact more than 4 million families.

