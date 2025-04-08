INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: 2025 Inside Self-Storage World Expo Set to Empower and Inspire Industry Professionals, Including Keynote by Champion Wrestler Anthony Robles

ISS World Expo is the leading education and networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers and investors.

Inside Self-Storage World Expo, the most comprehensive conference and tradeshow dedicated to the self-storage industry, returns April 22-25, 2025, to Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. The event features an unparalleled lineup of educational seminars, workshops and discussions on the latest industry trends, plus state-of-the-art exhibits showcasing the newest innovations.

The show unites an audience of owners, managers, investors, builders, developers and others looking to successfully grow a self-storage operation. ISS World Expo provides the resources people need to build, operate and market their businesses in a competitive landscape, with expert-led education and peer-to-peer learning opportunities available for every audience type. Specialized seminar tracks address the most sought-after topics across building, investing, marketing, operations, risk management and technology, empowering participants to streamline and grow their operations.

Timely education topics address risk-management techniques, budget efficiencies, effective marketing to different audience types, the impact of climate on facilities and many others. These essential resources are key to successfully operating in the evolving self-storage landscape. In conjunction with industry-leading speakers and collaborators, more than 270 exhibitors across the full spectrum of self-storage products and services attend to help shape the growing sector, estimated to reach $72.15 billion by 2028.

"As an essential service sector, self-storage plays a crucial role in supporting businesses, families and communities," shares Dana Hicks, group director, ISS World Expo. "ISS World Expo has the most comprehensive education agenda of the industry, spanning all the most important topics that are necessary to succeed and thrive. Our goal is to drive knowledge and create the platform to build relationships for business owners to advance business with access to new resources, elevating the entire sector to meet the storage needs of tomorrow."

"The ISS World Expo has always been future-focused, designed to support self-storage stakeholders in finding the knowledge, resources and connections they need to create and operate successful businesses," shares Teri Lanza, vice president, Inside Self-Storage. "Our comprehensive event program delivers the expert insight today's industry professionals need to flourish in the face of change. Our attendees remain solidly positioned to serve the needs of their residential and commercial customers, and we are here to support them on every step of that journey with unparalleled education, authentic networking and a welcoming community."

Anthony Robles, a former National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I wrestling champion at Arizona State University and three-time All-American athlete, is presenting the keynote address on Wednesday, April 23. Robles overcame significant physical challenges to achieve remarkable success in his sport. Despite being born with a congenital condition that left him without a right leg, Robles used determination and skill to reach the pinnacle of collegiate wrestling. His story serves as a powerful example of perseverance and excellence, inspiring self-storage professionals with motivation and energy to pursue their own paths to success.

Exhibiting companies will be showcasing new products and services designed to increase efficiency and profitability, including Chateau Products, Extra Space Storage, Honeywell, Public Storage, Storable, Toy Storage Nation, Janus International and Universal Storage Group, among many others.

Registration for ISS World Expo is still open for attendees and members of the media. To register, please visit www.issworldexpo.com.

About ISS World Expo

ISS World Expo is recognized as the leading education and networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers, investors and suppliers. It provides the resources professionals need to build, manage and market their business in a competitive environment. The event includes concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and exhibits from the industry's leading product and service suppliers.

Follow ISS World Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X for the most up-to-date information on the 2025 event.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@Informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire