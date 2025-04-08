bp, Tandem Global and Indiana State and County Agencies Work To Restore Lake Michigan's Dune and Swale

4-Year Effort Made Possible with $1.5 Million bp Biodiversity Restoration Grant

Tandem Global and bp International announce a 4-year Biodiversity Restoration project with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Division of Nature Preserves and the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department (LCP) to restore and conserve the critically rare Southern Lake Michigan Dune and Swale ecosystem. The project is funded by a $1.5M grant from bp, which aims to support biodiversity where we operate including collaborating with others to support selected biodiversity restoration projects.

"Our job is to be a responsible and safe refinery operator," said Chris DellaFranco, the VP of Refining of bp's Whiting Refinery in Northwest Indiana. "That responsibility starts with respecting the area and communities where we operate. bp is proud to be part of the northwest Indiana community and is committed to being a good partner."

This four-year project will focus on the restoration of the Great Lakes Dune and Swale ecosystem, designated as Indiana State Nature Preserves, within the cities of Hammond, East Chicago, and Gary, Indiana. This Northwestern Indiana Coastal Lake Michigan watershed area encompasses more than 700 species of native plants and 200 bird species, including globally rare habitats and several endangered and threatened species of plants, insects, and birds. Over the past century, the Dune and Swale ecosystem, which originally covered the entire south end of Lake Michigan, has been reduced to approximately 900 acres (364 hectares) of isolated and fragmented parcels. These parcels range in size from 170 acres (69 hectares) to as little as 5 acres (2 hectares) and support a diverse array of flora and fauna.

Key efforts funded by the grant include ecological restoration, habitat restoration and invasive species control across fragments owned and managed by the IDNR and LCP containing black oak savannas, sand prairies, sedge meadows and Grand Calumet River wetlands will include flora and fauna monitoring stations. These and other ecological and community actions will increase native plant diversity and improve climate resilience.

Community engagement is a major component of the project. It will bring together biodiversity stakeholders and allies from various sectors to create a positive impact on biodiversity on both the ecosystem and the community. This includes involvement with local schools, scouts, and other groups, as well as consultations and planning for the sustainability of our efforts.

"This bp funded Biodiversity project brings together community, conservation, and industry to restore rare habitats in Northwest Indiana," said Daniel Goldfarb, Director of Social Impact/Ecosystem Restoration at Tandem Global. "It's an important investment by bp that Tandem Global is proud to lead, preserving biodiversity near the bp Whiting Refinery and other local industries."

Added Craig Zandstra, Superintendent of Planning & Natural Resources at the Lake County Parks and Recreation "The Dune and Swale ecosystem is one of the most ecologically interesting landscapes in our region, and this project is a major step in ensuring its long-term health and restoration. Through this partnership, we are not only revitalizing these critical areas but also deepening our Indiana community's connection to the natural spaces that make our urban-industrial neighborhoods so unique."

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.

