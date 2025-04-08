StataCorp, a leading developer of software for data science, is proud to announce the launch of a major upgrade to its flagship product, Stata. The new version, Stata 19, provides many substantive advancements-from new statistical features and expanded reporting to interface improvements designed to enhance how users interact with the software.

Stata 19 builds on many features previously announced with StataNow, StataCorp's continuous-release software that delivers new features and software enhancements as soon as they are certified ready by the development team. With StataNow, StataCorp regularly delivers new features to end users throughout the year.

What's New in Stata 19

The latest version of Stata introduces a wealth of substantive new features.

Expanded machine learning In Stata 19, you can build high-performance predictive models with the all-new H2OML suite of commands. Stata 19 empowers users to take advantage of machine learning via H2O to uncover insights from data when traditional statistical models fall short. New and expanded statistical methods - Stata 19 offers more than 20 major enhancements or additions to its already expansive suites of methods for statistical analysis. In addition to machine learning, expanded statistical areas include causal inference with the support of conditional average treatment effects (CATEs), panel data with high-dimensional fixed effects (HDFEs) and correlated random effects (CREs), Bayesian analysis with Bayesian variable selection, survival analysis with a marginal interval-censored multiple-event times Cox model, meta-analysis with correlations, resampling with Bayesian bootstrap, time series with instrumental-variables structural vector autoregressive (VAR) models, and much more. Enhanced reporting and tables - Building customizable and reproducible tables you can include in your reports is now even easier in Stata 19. It is easier to create, customize, and export a table in a single line of code. In addition, more Stata results can be used seamlessly in customizable tables. New features in graphicsStata 19 offers new graphs, including heat maps, bar plots with confidence intervals, and range and point plots with spikes or capped spikes. There are improved labeling and control of box groupings for bar graphs, dot charts, and box plots. Also, more graphs allow you to vary the color of lines, markers, and other characteristics based on the values of a specified variable. Enhancements to the interface -There are many new features for editing Stata scripts (do-files), which include expanded autocompletion support, document templates, word and selection highlighting, code-folding enhancements, temporary bookmarks, and a new user interface for managing bookmarks. New enhancements with Python Stata 19 expands the programmer-favorite PyStata, providing even more ways for Stata to interact with the Python programming language. LAPACK/OpenBLAS support Faster and more modern implementation of LAPACK/OpenBLAS for numerical computations in Stata for Mac on Apple silicon. OpenBLAS is an open-source implementation of the BLAS that is optimized for modern hardware platforms. Mata programming Programmers will enjoy many additions to the Mata matrix language, including the new least-squares solvers, and improvements to numerical derivatives and matrix inverse methods.

"We are excited to release this new version of our software. Stata 19 will empower researchers to effectively use their data and make impactful contributions with their work," said Alan Riley, President of StataCorp. "Our team is excited to provide the best and latest in research methods."

Availability

Stata 19 is available now for free download for qualifying users with a current annual license or maintenance agreement. New customers can access the new software by visiting stata.com.

About StataCorp

Founded in 1985, StataCorp is a leader in statistical and data science software. Stata software provides a complete suite of tools for advanced statistical analysis, intuitive data visualization, efficient data manipulation, and automated reporting. Analysts, researchers, and academics worldwide rely on Stata for accuracy, reproducible results, and seamless workflows. StataCorp celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025.

For more information on Stata software and to download the latest version, please visit www.stata.com.

