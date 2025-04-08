Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval for Chromalloy's CF6-80C2 1st Stage High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Blade Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA). This Chromalloy PMA part has safely flown over 1 BILLION flight hours around the world, with ZERO airworthiness directives since its FAA approval on March 10, 2005.

Chromalloy Celebrates 20th Anniversary of CF6-80C2 1st Stage High Pressure Turbine Blade PMA

Chromalloy CEO Chris Celtruda commented, "We are proud to recognize two decades of safe flight for the CF6-80C2 HPT 1st Stage Blade PMA. This PMA has been used by dozens of customers around the world and is a testament to Chromalloy's commitment to delivering safe and reliable PMA and advanced repair solutions for the engine aftermarket. Chromalloy's engine service solutions contribute to a more resilient engine part supply chain benefiting both operators and engine repair shops, and we are continuously looking for ways to provide the best value and highest quality."

Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over 50 gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of 6 BILLION flight hours with ZERO airworthiness directives. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part and meet all requirements.

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

