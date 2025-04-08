Tortoise Capital: Tortoise Strengthens Distribution Leadership with Key Strategic Hires

Firm Expands Institutional & Wealth Management Reach with Seasoned Industry Veterans

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (Tortoise Capital), a fund manager focused on energy investing, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to accelerate its institutional and wealth management strategy.

Rob Bernstein joined Tortoise Capital as Head of Institutional Business Development, bringing more than 30 years of experience working with institutional investors and their consultants. Throughout his career, he has focused on client engagement and capital development across pensions, endowments, foundations, and OCIOs. Prior to Tortoise Capital, Rob served as President and Head of North America Business Development at BennBridge US LLC, where he led the firm's institutional business development efforts and strategic initiatives. He previously held senior leadership and business development roles at Windham Capital Management, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, and Angelo Gordon Asset Management, LLC where he spent over two decades deepening relationships with key institutions and consultants.

Carter Sims joins as Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions Group (FIG) bringing over 35 years of senior leadership experience with firms including Gartmore, Columbia and Schroders. Most recently, he served as a Principal with Third Street Partners, a leading executive search and advisory firm. Prior to that, he was the Head of Global Distribution for Thornburg Investment Management, where he led the firm's sales efforts for more than five years. Known for his strong track record in leadership, platform execution, and relationship management, Carter will focus on expanding Tortoise Capital's presence across RIA aggregators, TAMPs, and Bank-Trust platforms. His experience and credibility position him as a valuable leader in today's rapidly evolving outsourced investment ecosystem.

The additions of Bernstein and Sims signal a bold step in Tortoise's strategy to deepen engagement with professional buyers during a time of heightened demand for specialist managers.

"Rob and Carter are both seasoned, trusted professionals who bring the expertise and relationships needed to elevate our distribution capabilities," said Brett Wright, Chief Revenue Officer. "Their leadership will help us strengthen how we serve professional buyers and help us evolve to meet the next generation of institutional and wealth management needs," said Wright. "With Rob and Carter on board, we're well-positioned to deepen our client relationships and expand our platform reach."

These hires align with Tortoise's broader transformation into a modern, insights-driven investment partner. With a restructured distribution team, investment specialist coverage pods, and a more data-informed client engagement model already in place, the firm is well-positioned to meet the rising expectations of professional buyers and reinforce its standing as a trusted, specialist asset manager.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $9.6 billion in assets under management as of Feb. 28, 2025, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered investment adviser who manages funds that invest primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.TortoiseCapital.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

